Derry’s David Simpson wins Hickstead Derby

David Simpson won the Hickstead Derby in fine style, fending off a challenge from four-time winner William Funnell.

The Derry man completed his derby success on his bay stallion Pjotr Van De Kruishoeve, one of the youngest horses to win the prestigious event.

Reflecting on his win, the 34 year-old explained: “I said beforehand that I'd be delighted to finish with one or two down. The horse is only eight years old and it's his first trip round. It just goes to show, he's an amazing horse, and we'll see what the future holds for him."

“To lift that trophy, words cannot describe it.”

Simpson was keen to praise his young stallion.

"He's an incredible athlete, very intelligent and a great worker, he makes my life very easy."

During the winter months his wife Louise had kept the team of horses ticking over in England, while Simpson excelled on the Dubai circuit.

Another Derry rider - Jordan Coyle - returned home from New York to compete, claiming a share fourth place with Daniel McAlinden.

Meanwhile, Jordan's brother Daniel Coyle is heading for possible European Championship selection as he excelled in Rotterdam to take the runner-up spot in the 1m 60 Longines Grand Prix, part of the Nations Cup series, with Legacy.

Coyle was outstanding in the Grand Prix jump-off with the mare Legacy finishing on 40.47 less than a second behind the winner Willem Greve on Highway to collect €30,500.

In the team event, Ireland finished second just behind the host nation Netherlands.