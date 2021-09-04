Disappointment for Michael McKillop as Paralympic medal reign comes to an end in Tokyo

Paralympic great Michael McKillop endured bitter disappointment in the T38 1500m final in Tokyo, the 31-year-old Ballymena native well off his best when finishing eighth in 4:27.69.

The gold was won with ease by Canada’s Nate Riech, the world champion clocking a Paralympic record of 3:58.92.

McKillop, a four-time Paralympic champion from the Beijing, London and Rio Games, was always going to be up against it to repeat such feats in Tokyo. He had been a dominant force for many years in the T37 category – for athletes with cerebral palsy – but ahead of the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships the classification was changed with athletes with brain injuries also included, which added huge depth.

McKillop had won silver at the Europeans earlier in the summer but injury issues had hampered his preparations for Tokyo.

In today’s final the distress signals were sent out early, McKillop sitting off the pace through the opening half, passing 400m in fifth place before slipping back to seventh at 800m. From there he had a large gap to bridge to contend for the medals and it was apparent a long way from home that it wasn’t on the cards, McKillop fading to eighth place over the final lap.

He had hinted before the Games that if he came up short of a medal in Tokyo, it would likely spell the end of one of the great careers in Irish athletics.

“I have spoken to my team, my wife and my Dad,” he said. “I think we have all agreed that if I don’t win a medal, that’s the end. The one thing I have left to prove to myself is that I can be back on that podium again.”

There is now just one Irish competitor remaining at the Games, with Patrick Monahan going in the T53 wheelchair marathon at 10:30pm Irish time tonight, where the Kildare native will be trying to improve on his 16th-place finish at the 2016 Games.

Earlier today Pat O’Leary fell agonisingly short of a medal in the VL3 canoeing final, but the 48-year-old held no regrets about his performance, feeling justifiably proud of his fifth-place finish which saw him clock 50.910 seconds, just 0.15 of a second behind the bronze medallist.

“The important thing for me is to get out of me what I have in me and I really don’t think I had another 10th of a second in me,” he said. “There’s no such thing as a perfect race but on the day it was as good as I had in me.”

Mary Fitzgerald finished sixth in the F40 shot put in what was her Games debut. She saved her best for last, throwing 7.79m in the sixth round. That left her half a metre shy of a podium finish, with Poland’s Renata Sliwinska taking gold in 8.75m.

Philip Eaglesham brought his Games to a close by competing in the last of his three events at Asaka Shooting Range. Competing in his favoured R9 mixed rifle prone, some errors in the second and third rounds proved costly and he finished 15th with a score of 618.3.