Dolan battles to victory over Foulkes to set up third round clash with Price at World Darts Championship

Brendan Dolan is through to the third round of the World Darts Championship after a 3-1 win over Edward Foulkes at Alexandra Palace.

The Enniskillen man is the second Northern Irishman into the post-Christmas rounds after he swept aside the Japanese qualifier, joining Daryl Gurney in the third round.

Dolan had taken the first set in under six minutes in a brilliant display, but Foulkes struck back in the second set to level it up at 1-1.

In a nervy, crucial third set, Foulkes had a chance to take it and seize the advantage, but he missed a double for the win, and instead World No.30 Dolan won the set 3-2 to lead 2-1.

And with the momentum, the Northern Irishman wrapped up the victory with a 3-0 success in the fourth set to set up a third round meeting with Gerwyn Price.

"He was very dangerous. I knew nothing about him bar his first-round game," Dolan told Sky Sports.

"I knew if he felt a wee bit comfortable he could be an awesome player. It made me feel very uneasy up there for my first game, when he had already been up there."