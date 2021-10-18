‘Dream come true’ as Mark Allen wins Northern Ireland Open

The Antrim cueman thrilled the packed Waterfront Hall with a dramatic 9-8 success against John Higgins to lift the Alex Higgins Trophy and £70,000 prize - plus £5,000 for making the top break, a stunning 147 maximum at the start of the week.

"It's a dream come true to life this trophy," said the 35-year-old World Number 11.

John Higgins clinched the final two frames of the afternoon session to leave the match all square at 4-4.

The Scot struggled for momentum in an error-strewn display – a far cry from his semi-final demolition of Yan Bingtao – but a sensational clearance under pressure in the eighth frame saw him restore parity.

Allen looked set to take a two-frame lead into Sunday’s evening session in the best-of-17 encounter, but broke down on 58 in the final frame when leading 4-3. A stalemate soon ensued on a loose red, with both players tapping behind it out of concern of two other reds hovering near pockets.

With the referee indicating a re-rack unless the stand-off ended, Higgins attempted a double. Although he missed, his bravery was rewarded by the red running safe – and he made no mistake with his next pot attempt, arrowing a tricky red into the bottom right pocket.

The Scot still had work to do, but a mesmerising 55 clearance – which Ronnie O’Sullivan labelled the best he had ever seen in the Eurosport studio – saw him keep his title hopes firmly alive.

Allen won the first frame of the evening to move 5-4 ahead but he couldn't shake off Higgins who made it 5-5. Allen made it 6-5 but almost inevitably the Scot made it 6-6 before edging ahead of the first time at 7-6. He moved to within a frame of victory with a superb century under pressure. Allen made it 8-7 before levelling as the tension levels in the arena rocketed and he held his nerve to win the decider.