‘Dream come true’ as Mark Allen wins Northern Ireland Open
Mark Allen described last night's BetVictor Northern Ireland Open triumph as "a dream come true".
The Antrim cueman thrilled the packed Waterfront Hall with a dramatic 9-8 success against John Higgins to lift the Alex Higgins Trophy and £70,000 prize - plus £5,000 for making the top break, a stunning 147 maximum at the start of the week.
"It's a dream come true to life this trophy," said the 35-year-old World Number 11.
John Higgins clinched the final two frames of the afternoon session to leave the match all square at 4-4.
The Scot struggled for momentum in an error-strewn display – a far cry from his semi-final demolition of Yan Bingtao – but a sensational clearance under pressure in the eighth frame saw him restore parity.
Allen looked set to take a two-frame lead into Sunday’s evening session in the best-of-17 encounter, but broke down on 58 in the final frame when leading 4-3. A stalemate soon ensued on a loose red, with both players tapping behind it out of concern of two other reds hovering near pockets.
With the referee indicating a re-rack unless the stand-off ended, Higgins attempted a double. Although he missed, his bravery was rewarded by the red running safe – and he made no mistake with his next pot attempt, arrowing a tricky red into the bottom right pocket.
The Scot still had work to do, but a mesmerising 55 clearance – which Ronnie O’Sullivan labelled the best he had ever seen in the Eurosport studio – saw him keep his title hopes firmly alive.
Allen won the first frame of the evening to move 5-4 ahead but he couldn't shake off Higgins who made it 5-5. Allen made it 6-5 but almost inevitably the Scot made it 6-6 before edging ahead of the first time at 7-6. He moved to within a frame of victory with a superb century under pressure. Allen made it 8-7 before levelling as the tension levels in the arena rocketed and he held his nerve to win the decider.