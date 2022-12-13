Dream season for Mark Allen continues as he eases into the next round at the English Open

Snooker

Mark Allen has moved on to the next round of the English Open

Mark Allen stepped up his pursuit of yet another title in his dream season with a 4-1 victory over Welshman Dylan Emery in the BetVictor English Open at the Brentwood Centre in Essex.

Allen beat Mitchell Mann 4-1 on Monday night after only just making it in time for the start following a nightmare journey during which his flight from Belfast was cancelled due to the weather and he subsequently had to make a long road journey from the north of England to the Brentwood Centre in Essex for the £427,000 event.

The Antrim cueman already has a Home Nations title safely tucked away in this campaign thanks to his stunning success in October’s Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall, making it back-to-back to successes in his home event in which he receives such passionate support.

Add to that last month’s UK Championship triumph in York — only Allen’s second ‘Triple Crown’ victory following on from the 2018 Masters — and it is clear the 36-year-old is having a season to savour.

Allen will play China’s Ding Junhui in the third round tonight. Allen beat Chinese superstar Ding to land the UK Championship in York last month, following on from October’s Northern Ireland Open triumph at the Waterfront Hall