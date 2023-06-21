Ellie McCartney wins pole vault gold at European Games

Ellie McCartney of Ireland in action in the women's pole vault at the Silesian Stadium during the European Games 2023 in Chorzow, Poland

Lisburn AC’s Ellie McCartney further continued her scintillating pole vaulting form this year with an emphatic win at European Games in Poland.

In Division Three of the team competition at the Silesia Stadium in Chorzow where Ireland and Austria are battling it out for promotion to next year’s Division Two.

McCartney (23) recorded a personal best indoors this year when she vaulted 4.26 metres in March. She then followed this up with 4.25 metres outdoors in Loughborough in May .

She continued this form with an emphatic victory of 4.20 metres in Silesia ahead of the Austrian Shanna Tureczek who took second in 3.60 metres.

She then made valiant efforts to clear what would have been a personal best of 4.30 metres.

In a good day for Irish athletes, 800 metres runner, Louise Shanahan who had beaten Ciara Mageean in Belfast earlier this season, was a comfortable winner in 2 mins 3.39 seconds over Malta’s Gina McNamara who set a National Record of 2.04.41.

Lisburn AC’s Lauren Roy was a solid third in the 100 metres in 11.82 seconds while Lagan Valley’s Jai Benson was seventh in the triple jump in 15.84 metres which was only 2cm short of his personal best.

There was an Irish U23 record in the Women’s hammer where Nicola Turnbull took the runner-up spot with 67.85 metres.

Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley was an emphatic winner in the 400 metres with a classy time of 51.55 seconds which was her second fastest ever.