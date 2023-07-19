First all-Irish baseball team formed in United States

Founder hopes side will help kids enjoy sport and encourages those from NI to join

Children take part in the Portadown baseball programme ran by Emerald Diamond International and Healthy Kidz

Ryan O'Rourke from the Irish Wolfhounds is a former pitcher for the New York Mets

The first ever all-Irish baseball team been formed in the US.

The Irish Wolfhounds, based in New York, were established with the aim of getting Ireland’s national side into the World Baseball Classic tournament.

John Fitzgerald, founder of the Irish American Baseball Society, which was pivotal in creating the Wolfhounds, said the hope is “to help Irish kids enjoy the game and have another outlet as they grow up”.

“We don’t have any players who have specific ties to Northern Ireland, but they certainly are welcome to play for us,” he added.

“We go by World Baseball Classic eligibility rules, whereby if you qualify to obtain Irish citizenship, you can play for us.”

Each player in the Wolfhounds is an Irish citizen or qualified to obtain Irish citizenship, making them eligible to play for the national team.

Mr Fitzgerald, who’s also their general manager, previously established a non-profit organisation Emerald Diamond International, which helps introduce the sport to younger people, including in Northern Ireland.

The popularity of international sports is on the rise here, with many taking up volleyball, Aussie rules and American football every year.

Emerald Diamond International also recently partnered with local charity Healthy Kidz to help bring baseball into schools here, starting in Co Armagh.

“In 2021, we had 3,000 kids try baseball for the first time in schools in Portadown and the next year it went up to 5,000,” Mr Fitzgerald added.

“The overall response has been enthusiastic. We’ve been able to start some after-school clubs this year and we’ll continue to do that where there’s interest.”

He noted that familiar sports such as rounders and hurling have a lot of similarities to baseball, and that people may be able to pick it up quicker than they realise.

“Ireland has a great history of athletics and all kinds of other sports.

“I think it’s realistic that we could get more Irish-born players into the major leagues or into professional baseball at some point, and a lot of the players with the Wolfhounds are very interested in making that happen.

“They look at this as, ‘if this is successful, we can inspire a generation of children across the island of Ireland to play baseball’.

“If a number of them do, they would be the next generation inspiring the next generation again and that drives a lot of what our players are doing right now.”

Last month, the Wolfhounds triumphed against the NYPD’s NY Finest Baseball Club in their debut game, and at the weekend they went up against the New York State Court Officer Blue Sox.

Mr Fitzgerald said: “We’re going to have one or two games left for this year.

“If anyone from Northern Ireland or with Northern Irish links is interested in trying out for next year’s team, we’re more than happy to have them do that.”