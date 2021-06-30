Firth selected for third Paralympic Games after being included in Great Britain squad for Tokyo

Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth (left) who, along with team-mate Jessica-Jane Applegate (right) will compete at the Tokyo Paralympics for Great Britain (Tess Derry/PA Wire)

Bethany Firth will compete in her third Paralympic Games after being included in the Great Britain squad for the upcoming Games in Tokyo.

The 25-year-old is going for her fifth Paralympic gold medal having won three in Rio in 2016 and, while representing Ireland, one in London in 2012.

Firth, who competes in the S14 category, is one of 23 pool-based athletes named in the squad for the Games, which will be held from August 24 to September 5.

The squad also includes the likes of the returning quartet of Ellie Simmonds, Hannah Russell, Stephanie Millward and Ellie Robinson, with Simmonds and Millward making their fourth Paralympics appearances.

Five more athletes who medalled at Rio - Jessica-Jane Applegate, Thomas Hamer, Andrew Mullen, Scott Quin and Becky Redfern - are also named in the panel.

Having claimed three golds and a silver at Rio, Firth will be hoping she can at least replicate that success in Japan.

The Seaforde native claimed gold in the 100m backstroke, 200m medley and 200m freestyle, and she will defend all three titles in Tokyo along with trying to better her silver in the 100m breaststroke.

Her three golds contributed massively to GB's haul of 16 in Rio, with the team taking home 47 medals altogether, and the hope is that they can better that this time around.

"The team is a terrific blend of knowledge and experience," said British Para-swimming performance director Chris Furber.

"Injury and classification challenges have hit the team hard this season but we are determined to go to Tokyo and show the resilience to deliver our best possible performance."

The notable debutants in the Great Britain team include Reece Dunn, Tully Kearney and Maisie Summers-Newton, who won seven individual titles between them at the 2019 Para-swimming World Championships in London.

European Para-dressage gold medal winner Suzanna Hext and 17-year-old Ellie Challis, the youngest member of the swimming team, have also got the call to go to Japan.