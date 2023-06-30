10-man Derry City fail to make most of Shamrock Rovers’ slip-up in Shelbourne stalemate

Shelbourne 1 Derry City 1

The wing-back struck his fourth goal of the season to level the game following Sean Boyd’s opener, but it is stull just one win in seven games for the Candystripes, who also failed to capitalise fully on Shamrock Rovers’ defeat at Dundalk.

City threatened first and Cameron Dummigan had a real chance when Conor Kearns came for Doherty’s corner but succeeded only in directing it to the visiting defender, but the goalkeeper made up for it with an important block.

Shels responded well and Brian Maher had to come to his team’s rescue at the other end as Jack Moylan got into a one on one with Dummigan and left the Derry man behind, but he couldn’t beat the City goalkeeper from the angle.

The goalkeepers were being tested more in the opening 10 minutes of the second-half than they were in the entirety of the first, and Kearns had to intervene again. Doherty’s free kick was floated all the way into the area where Shane McEleney was standing unmarked, and the defender almost became an unlikely hero but his downward header was pushed away by Kearns.

But it was Shelbourne celebrating on 57 minutes as Sadou Diallo needlessly gave away a free-kick and Evan Caffrey was able to find substitute Sean Boyd unmarked with the striker sending a diving header past Maher to make it 1-0.

Boyd was making a real difference and his link up play with Jack Moylan in particular was superb, with the pair combining on 69 minutes and forcing Maher into a brilliant save to deny the latter a goal.

That save proved decisive as City equalised just a minute later, with Doherty cracking home an unbelievable effort from 20 yards, the ball flashing past Kearns who could do nothing.

Still, Derry almost fell behind immediately when they were caught short at the back within seconds of the restart and Maher had to come out bravely to deny Boyd, who should have restored Shelbourne’s lead.

Derry City’s hopes of winning the game were all but ended with a straight red card to O’Reilly on 80 minutes, the midfielder sent off by referee Rob Harvey for a foul on substitute Cameron Ledwidge.

SHELBOURNE: Kearns, JR Wilson, Quinn. Griffin (Barrett 22), Lunney, Coyle, Moylan, T Wilson (Ledwidge 68), Farrell (Boyd 57), Molloy, Caffrey.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, S McEleney, McJannet, Dummigan (Connolly 74), Diallo, O’Reilly, Doherty, McEneff (C Kavanagh 63), B Kavanagh, McGonigle (Coll 84).

Referee: Rob Harvey

Man of the Match: Sean Boyd (Shelbourne)

Match Rating: 7/10