2021 UEFA Super Cup confirmed for Belfast despite rumours of Turkey switch

The 2021 UEFA Super Cup will be played in Belfast on August 11, the Irish Football Association has announced.

The confirmation comes following speculation the showpiece match would be switched to Istanbul in Turkey.

Last month, there were reports the showpiece match was to be moved from Northern Ireland, after Turkey lost out on hosting this year’s Champions League final – originally due to be played in the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Last week, the Turkish Sports Minister was briefing the switch had been confirmed.

“We will host the UEFA Super Cup this year,” he said.

The UEFA Super Cup sees the Champions League winners play the victor of the Europa League competition, with the teams competing in a one-off match.

This year’s Champions League winners Chelsea play Europa League holders Villareal.

In a statement by the Irish Football Association on Thursday, it confirmed the match will be played at Windsor Park.

"The 2021 UEFA Super Cup final will be played at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast on August 11,” a statement said.

“After recent speculation that the game would be switched to Istanbul, UEFA has today confirmed that the showpiece fixture between Champions League winners, Chelsea, and Europa League winners, Villareal, will remain in Northern Ireland.”

Irish FA chief executive, Patrick Nelson, added: “We have kept in close contact with our partners at UEFA on the matter and following these discussions we are delighted that they have confirmed that the game will stay in Belfast.”

“Details on attendance and ticketing arrangements are still to be finalised and will be publicised in due course.”

In a statement, UEFA told the Belfast Telegraph: “We can confirm that the 2021 UEFA Super Cup will be played in Belfast on Wednesday 11 August as initially planned.”