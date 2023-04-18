22nd plotting cup upset against the favourites Portavogie

Old Boys gunning for Cochrane Corry semi-final scalp, says secretary Brian Kirker

BRIAN Kirker is urging his beloved 22nd Old Boys to seize their moment tonight as they look to stun favourites Portavogie Rangers in the last four of the Cochrane Corry Cup.

The two sides lock horns at Ulidia (7.30pm kick-off) with the 22nd bidding to make it an all-2C decider after Taughmonagh booked their place in the final courtesy of a 3-2 win over Carryduff Colts last week.

With just a few weeks of the season to go, both Portavogie and the 22nd find themselves in the thick of things. James Cully’s side are currently closing in on the 2A title and with it, intermediate football, while the 22nd remain in the mix for promotion in what is fast proving to be a breakout season for the Woodvale outfit.

While both – promotion and silverware – are tantalisingly close, Kirker acknowledges the 22nd are outsiders for the latter, and will need to be at the very top of their game to get anything out of a tie against a side which, on current form, are the best in the Amateur League’s junior section.

“Portavogie’s a smashing side, there’s no doubt about that,” said Kirker, the club secretary.

“We haven’t played them yet but we’ve played a lot of other teams in 2A. We do a lot of cross-community work with Shamrock, we play them in pre-season and they are a good outfit, so the fact that Portavogie are top of their league, and look like they are going to win that, they are pushing for intermediate football so they are going to be a quality team.

“We’re just going to have to get the head down and work hard, enjoy the occasion and see where that brings us.

“It could come down to nerves, mistakes… I always think when you move up a few levels, the difference is speed, and the speed of thought. Everything is quicker, so for us to play a good team in 2A, everything needs to be quicker.

“Portavogie have been at this level, they’ll be a well-drilled outfit, they will move the ball fast, they are used to it, so it’s up to us to try and match them.

“And match their physicality too.”

The Old Boys’ season doesn’t just rest on tonight, of course. There’s still the small matter of a first promotion in the Amateur League to secure – and to that end, there is some work still to be done.

With three of their last four games away from home, 22nd still need a couple of wins to fend off the challenge of UUJ in third place, and a resurgent St Pat’s down in fifth.

“Taughmonagh need three or four points still but they’ll be champions, there’s no doubt about that,” said Kirker.

“We’ve Taughmonagh and UUJ still to play, two very tough games, and we’ve to travel to Groomsport, and Rooftop as well, that’s a local derby.

“So for us, we’re not there yet.”

A stalwart of the 22nd, Kirker played for the club all his days and managed them for 25 years – the 48-year-old joined aged 14 – before stepping down over the summer.

He felt the club needed a “breath of fresh air”, and admits he’s delighted with how his successor Philip McWilliams has set about the job.

"Philip is the quiet man of the 22nd, but he’s very good tactically and has the boys playing really well,” said Kirker, now in charge of the Ladies side.

"He has a wise head on his shoulders and I just felt we needed new ideas. He was my assistant for years, then stepped down last season to manage the seconds and he got them promotion.

"So after doing such a good job there, we said why not take over the firsts, and he’s proving himself now.”

Situated in Woodvale, the 22nd are located in an area where competition for talent is fierce, with the likes of Foundry, Shankill United, Lower Shankill, Woodvale and Berlin Swifts all battling for the same pool of talent.

But this season, impressive as it’s been for the 22nd, will do the chances of keeping their squad together, and indeed adding to it, no harm whatsoever.

“We knew a couple of years ago we had a good squad of young players coming through with the youth and under-19 teams,” explained Kirker.

“So the majority of them are now through, and we said to them, if they buy into this, they have a real shot at doing something.

“This season, they’ve done that, they’ve worked hard in training, and they are all starting to mature a bit, they are not 18 or 19 anymore. But it’s still a young side and they could be together for some time.

“Our second team is going well too, they are top of the table, although Dundonald (II) will probably win that.”