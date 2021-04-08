300 volunteers needed for one of biggest football fixtures ever held in Northern Ireland

Sarah McFadden wants Northern Ireland Women to play a game at a full Windsor Park to prepare for the European Championships (Liam McBurney/PA)

More than 300 volunteers are being sought to assist at a showpiece European football game to be staged in Belfast this summer.

The Uefa Super Cup 2021 is due to be contested at Windsor Park by the winners of this season's Champions League and Europa League.

It will be one of the biggest football fixtures ever held in Northern Ireland.

The Irish FA, which won the rights to stage the match at the national stadium on August 11, is on the lookout for volunteers to help in the run-up to the game and on match day.

Michael Carvill, the Irish FA Foundation's volunteer development and policy officer and Uefa Super Cup volunteer manager, said there will be various roles available, and opportunities to get involved, throughout the tournament.

"Volunteers will be crucial for the day-to-day running of the event. It simply could not go ahead without their commitment, dedication and support," he said.

"Volunteers also bring enjoyment and fun to occasions like this and are an integral part of Uefa and Irish FA events."

All Super Cup volunteers, who are expected to be accessible at least two weeks prior to kick-off, will work alongside Irish FA and Uefa staff.

Peter Gilpin, the Irish FA's project leader for the Uefa Super Cup, said it offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become involved in such a high profile event.

"Hosting the Uefa Super Cup Final is a great opportunity to put Northern Ireland on the map again when it comes to hosting major global sporting events," he said.

"Volunteers play a key role in event delivery, but here they always seem to leave a lasting impression with the special welcome they give to visitors.

"Looking at the teams still competing for glory in the Champions League and Europa League we are sure to see a special match in Belfast, and this presents a fantastic opportunity for volunteers to be a part of it."

Uefa, together with the Irish FA, will provide extensive opportunities to get involved with many of the exciting volunteering roles, including football operations, transport, hospitality and much more.

The IFA said that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, volunteer roles and opportunities are subject to change. All volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Uefa Super Cup 2021 can sign up for more information by visiting https://volunteer.uefa.com/login