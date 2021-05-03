45% of Northern Ireland people in favour of all-island football team

Almost half of Northern Ireland people would accept an all-Ireland football team, according to the findings of our centenary poll

Almost half of Northern Ireland people would accept an all-Ireland football team, according to the findings of our centenary poll.

In a surprising result, just a fifth of people in Northern Ireland said they were opposed outright to an all-island team.

Some 45% would back a merger of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland teams, with 21% of people against it and 34% unsure. The proposal received the overwhelming backing of those in the Republic of Ireland (66%), with 25% unsure and only 9% against.

It comes amid faltering fortunes on the pitch for both Northern Ireland and the Republic.

While Michael O'Neill's departure looks to have brought a golden era in which Northern Ireland punched well above its weight to an end, former Derry City manager Stephen Kenny has failed to inspire the Republic with the team having its most limited talent pool in recent times.

Kenny and Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough have both yet to win a game - barring penalties - since taking charge of their respective sides last year, with both teams looking a far cry from their Euro 2016 heyday.

According to data from pollsters Kantar the idea would attract surprising levels of support in Northern Ireland.

Participants were asked if they would be "in favour of an all-island international soccer team". Nearly half (46%) of men would back the plans, with 45% of woman also in favour.

Just over a quarter of men (27%) are against the idea, with 13% of women unwilling to consider it.

The idea is most popular among those aged 45-54 with half (50%) backing the move. Of age groups spanning 18-24 to 65+ the idea never fails to attract less than 40% support.

Those most against the proposal are in the 65+ age group (23%), while just 14% of those aged 18-24 oppose the plan. Among Catholics the idea proved very popular, with 67% in favour, and 29% of Protestants also backed the plan.

Over a third (37%) of Protestants were against the idea, compared with 5% of Catholics.

Those from other religions were also more in favour (34%) then against (16%), with the majority (36%) not feeling strongly either way.

Support for the idea was highest (70%) among those considering themselves nationalists or republicans, while a quarter (25%) of unionists and loyalists were also in favour.

In total 43% of unionists and loyalists were against an all-island team, and 5% of nationalists and republicans.

In a recent Year '21 podcast by the BBC, RTE's Belfast-born football commentator George Hamilton said he did not think an all-Ireland team would ever be possible.

Mr Hamilton said that "too much water has flown under the bridge" for it to happen.