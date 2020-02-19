'A wonderful time'... how a humble and happy Harry Gregg reflected on an incredible football life

Big game: (left) Harry in action for Northern Ireland during their famous 3-2 win over England at Wembley in 1957

Legend: Harry Gregg considered himself lucky as he looked back on his own journey

Harry Gregg, the man who became one of the world's greatest footballers, laughed as he remembered his unconventional entrance into the Irish League...through a hole in a corrugated iron fence surrounding the ground of his home-town club, Coleraine.

In one of the legendary Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper's last interviews in May 2018, Harry happily reminisced about his journey from his 'humble' home in Windsor Avenue in Coleraine to Windsor Park to Old Trafford and beyond.

The reputedly abrasive Harry could not have been more agreeable as he chatted amiably about how he wanted to give young footballers a leg-up in the game he loved through a charitable foundation which bore his name.

He said his own unusual break came through a more unusual route as he tried to sneak in through a hole in the Showgrounds' fence without paying to watch a game featuring Coleraine's reserve team.

But a groundsman caught a sheepish Harry, who was worried about what his mother would say.

"I thought she would batter the living daylights out of me," said Harry who, to his amazement, was not thrown out of the ground, but was instead enlisted to plug a gap - in the Bannsiders' team, his reputation in youth football obviously having preceded him.

"A man called Joe White asked me if I had any boots with me. He said that they'd no goalkeeper," explained Harry, who was able to borrow the footwear to enable him to turn out in the game against Linfield's second team.

And the rest, as they say, is history. In a roundabout way.

The legendary Harry Gregg in action for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Harry Gregg was described as a ‘most reluctant hero’ by Sir Alex Ferguson (PA)

<b>37 Harry's game.. the last one (v Scotland 12/10/1963) Harry Gregg will forever be regarded as one of the greatest players Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an inspirational goalkeeper for the great Peter Doherty's outstanding side that reached the World Cup finals in 1958 and was seen as a true Windsor Park hero. It was fitting then that his last international appearance at the ground ended in a victory. Taking on Scotland in the British Championship, Gregg, winning his 24th cap out of 25, made vital saves as Northern Ireland won 2-1.

Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, dives to save the ball during the international soccer match between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in this Oct. 3, 1959 file photo. Gregg was a reliable goalkeeper who played in 48 shutouts for Manchester United. When he climbed into the wreckage of a smashed up plane at Munich airport 50 years ago, Gregg was saving lives instead of shots.

Football:Northern Ireland 1957. Alf McMichael (second left back row) was a member of the Northern Ireland team which lost 1-0 to Italy in a World Cup tie at the Olympic Stadium, Rome in April 1957. FRONT: (from left) Jimmy McIlroy, Bertie Peacock, Eddie mcMorran, Danny Blanchflower, Billy Bingham, Wilbur Cush. BACK: Billy Simpson, Alfie McMichael, Harry Gregg, Willie Cunningham and Tommy Casey.

For Harry marvelled at the way everything had fallen into place for him as he took his circuitous route to stardom.

After his unscheduled appearance against Linfield Swifts for Coleraine's reserves - for which he was given 15 shillings expenses - he said he was asked to sign for the Blues, whose secretary, Jack Smyth, travelled to Coleraine and established where 'young Gregg' lived.

Thinking he was in bother again, Harry hesitated before answering the door, but it was the sight of Smyth's companion which persuaded him to open up.

He was none other than Joe Bambrick, a former Linfield, Chelsea and Northern Ireland star, who once scored six goals for his country against Wales, sparking the famous catchphrase, 'head, heel or toe, slip to Joe'.

Harry said: "I could scarcely believe that Joe Bambrick, who by then was a Linfield scout, wanted me to join the Blues. I idolised him. So I said yes."

But things did not work out and Harry said he was soon back with Coleraine FC, where he was spotted by Doncaster Rovers, who sold him to Manchester United in 1957 for £23,000, a world record for a goalkeeper.

Harry played 25 times for his country, most notably at the quarter finals of the World Cup in Sweden in 1958, when he was voted the best goalkeeper in the tournament.

Just months earlier, Harry had been hailed a hero when he rescued team-mates and strangers after Man United's plane crashed on the runway in Munich, resulting in the deaths of 23 people, including eight Old Trafford footballers and three club officials.

Harry made it clear that he was more comfortable talking about saving shots on the football field than about saving lives.

But besides, he had agreed to talk primarily about the Harry Gregg Foundation, which had become a new passion in his life.

But again he downplayed his role in the charitable initiative and insisted the people behind it were the ones who deserved all the credit.

"It's all about kids being given the chance that I was given by the late great footballing genius, Peter Doherty, who was the man who made me.

"Back then, it was all so different. We played football in the meadow or on the street, but now there are 'no ball game' signs all over the place.

"In my day, children were allowed to express themselves and allowed to play without some fella with a badge on his jacket shouting at them.

"And most of the ones with the badges couldn't play themselves."

Harry, who was 85 at the time, said that he would love to have still been playing football. "I wish I was still shouting at my full-backs and telling them to hit someone or other. But those days are gone. Sure, you're not allowed to tackle anyone any more, are you?

"And unfortunately my legs don't do what they used to do."

Harry said modern players were more like film stars than footballers. And though their wages were astronomical compared to what he was earning, he said he enjoyed 'wonderful' times in football.

Back in 2018, Harry was revelling in the successes of Coleraine FC, who had just won the Irish Cup at Windsor Park.

"I'm one of the fans," said Harry, who was once an unheralded, quiet man in the background of the Bannsiders club, especially during the reign of manager Marty Quinn, whom he regarded as a magnificent man who lived up to his 'Mighty Quinn' nickname.

At an international at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland star Gareth McAuley made a beeline for Harry to thank him for his encouragement when he was playing for Coleraine.

McAuley remembered how before Coleraine beat Glentoran in the Irish Cup final in 2003, Harry gave him the advice to play his natural game and forget the occasion.

Stoke City manager, Michael O'Neill, also named Harry as an influence on him and his former Northern Ireland colleague, Steve Lomas.

Harry was among a host of stars, including actor Jimmy Nesbitt, who helped launch the Harry Gregg Foundation, with the aim of encouraging young people's participation in football and other health, lifestyle, educational, heritage and social inclusion activities.

DUP leader Arlene Foster travelled to Coleraine to meet Harry, who was an enthusiastic spectator at Saturday football games organised by his Foundation.

But he also supported other charities. Five years ago, he officially opened an 'Angel of Hope' memorial garden pioneered by a Coleraine woman for people to reflect on the lost lives of their loved ones.

Harry's daughter, Karen, had died of cancer in 2009 at the age of 50.