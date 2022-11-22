Adrian Rutherford’s World Cup Diary: Compact tournament throws up its own travel challenges

Despite the World Cup's compact size, getting from stadium to stadium can be tricky

This World Cup is the most compact ever, and for the first time it is possible to attend more than one match a day.

But it isn’t quite as easy as you might think.

On Monday I attended England v Iran (a 4pm kick-off local time) followed by Wales v the United States at 10pm.

A four hour window between games seemed comfortable given the distance from stadium to stadium is just over 10 miles.

However, factor in 27 additional minutes in the England game.

Then being directed the wrong way, resulting in having to walk an unnecessary lap of the stadium, and a delay in the shuttle bus departing and time starts to drift away.

Then add in heavy traffic near stadiums and queues at airport-style security checks on entry, and it can be more rushed than you might imagine.

The easiest way between stadiums is via the shuttle buses which link stadium to stadium, but these are not without their problems.

A colleague described how his one-hour journey to Qatar v Ecuador on Sunday took twice as long as it should have – after the driver got lost en route.

It was only resolved when someone on board, fluent in Arabic, used Google Maps to direct him.

Stadiums are cold comfort in the Qatari heat

Maybe it’s a Northern Ireland thing, but the most common question from people back home is about the weather.

Temperatures have been running in the high 20s or early 30s, with the heat particularly noticeable from 10am to 2pm.

After that, it dips to more comfortable conditions. Even at night, it is pleasantly balmy.

The coolest place? Inside the stadiums, where a large number of vents pump in cooler air to keep temperatures manageable on the pitch.

Bringing a jumper to games is the best piece of advice received to date.

At Argentina v Saudi Arabia, vents were operating under our row of seats, ensuring the 90 minutes were a little chilly. A lukewarm bottle of water inadvertently placed in front of one vent had been turned cold again in minutes.

Attendance figures aren’t quite adding up

After 45,334 fans watched England v Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium, where the capacity had been listed as 40,000 in the FIFA guide, the announcement of an 88,012 attendance at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium caused some surprise. Especially as a quick glance around the stadium revealed the odd empty seat.

However, organisers had said stadiums’ final capacity would only be confirmed once all operational arrangements had been made.

Game of the day: Spain v Costa Rica

Expect to be entertained as these sides meet for the fourth time since 2011 – their three previous clashes, all friendlies, produced 12 goals.

This is their first World Cup meeting. Familiar names in the Costa Rican squad include Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campbell.