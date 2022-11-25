Adrian Rutherford’s World Cup diary: Like the rooms, the finals are compact and bijou while Ronaldo’s Manchester United shirt still a big hit in Qatar

Cabins are pictured at the Al-Emadi fan village in Doha

Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of United States, applauds fans after the 1-1 draw with Wales

Major tournaments normally mean lots of travelling with matches staged in far-flung cities.

But, as is becoming a common theme, Qatar does things differently.

In this most compact of World Cups, all 64 games are being played within a 35-mile radius of the capital Doha.

That means spending the entire tournament at one hotel — just as well it’s a good one.

It is a contrast to 2018 in Russia, where my first 10 days were spent in Moscow, then St Petersburg, back to Moscow, then on to Volgograd, back to Moscow, St Petersburg, Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod — about 1,500 miles in total.

Even Northern Ireland’s adventures at Euro 2016 in France took us from Lyon to Nice (the Poland game), back to Lyon (Ukraine) and on to Paris (Germany and Wales).

Playing a World Cup in such a small area brings problems as well as benefits, though, and accommodation has been a big issue.

Some are staying in makeshift fan villages. One, dubbed Portakabin City, is formed of shipping containers turned into 4,000-plus two-bed rooms.

Reviews have been mixed - one TikToker’s videos showing their still unfinished accommodation have gone viral. Another picture showed a yet-to-be installed set of toilets left outside one row of cabins.

Some fans are choosing to commute from Dubai, with hotel rooms more easily available and daily flights taking just an hour.

At the other end of the scale, huge cruise ships have been turned into floating hotels. One option is the MSC World Europa, moored in Doha’s Grand Terminal in West Bay, where prices start at £280 a night. It boasts six pools, 13 dining venues, a hairdresser and even a South Asian-style tea room.

Getting shirty down in the Souq

World Cup merchandise is proving popular in Qatar, with the Fifa store in the Villaggio Mall selling out of most teams’ official shirts.

England, France and Argentina were among the countries whose jerseys had all gone on Tuesday, with German kits also popular with fans heading to Germany v Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium opposite the mall.

Replica shirts are also being sold among the more traditional crafts at the city’s famous Souq Waqif marketplace.

One trader there had reported lots of interest in Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United jersey this season — though business on that front has presumably dropped off in recent days.

Football shirts hang outside a shop at Souq Waqif

Think of a number

Early TV viewing figures suggest an increase in audiences in most countries for this year’s World Cup. The data comes from Fifa, not the Qatari organisers, whose grasp of numbers (not least stadium attendances) has been a bit suspect.

Some fans have been left with no option but to watch from afar — put off travelling by cost and controversy.

Game of the day: England v United States

England can secure qualification to the knockout stages (and spark more of the inevitable ‘It’s coming home’ predictions) if they win at Al Bayt Stadium. Gregg Berhalter and the US gave Wales a real test on Monday night, and will be a step up in opposition for Gareth Southgate’s side, who hammered Iran 6-2 in their first match.