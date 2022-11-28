Adrian Rutherford's World Cup Diary: Stadium 974 is quite the engineering feat while bus journeys have proved strangely eventful

Darwin Nunez will hope to lead Uruguay's charge against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

Some of the bus journeys have been rather unorthodox

Stadium 974 is quite the feat of engineering

Watching Belgium v Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium yesterday means I’ve now been to all eight of Qatar’s World Cup venues.

Container yourself... Stadium 974 is an eye-opener

Each one is an astonishing, futuristic creation in its own right. Organisers put the cost, at least in financial terms, at $6.5bn (£5.4bn). The human cost? Well, that will continue to be debated intensely, and rightly so.

The most extraordinary? Stadium 974, the venue for this evening’s game between Brazil and Switzerland.

Constructed from 974 shipping containers and modular steel (for me, it had to be seen to be truly believed), it will be completely dismantled after the tournament.

It is also the only stadium without air conditioning – its layout incorporates natural ventilation, with sea breezes blowing in from the Persian Gulf.

Organisers say its design reflects Qatar’s traditions of global trade and seafaring.

That is a theme at this tournament — each arena takes into account some element of Qatari culture.

The Lusail Stadium is intended to resemble hand-crafted bowls found across the Arab and Islamic world during the rise of civilisation.

Al Bayt Stadium, which hosted the opening game, is inspired by the bayt al sha’ar tent of the country’s nomadic people.

Another example is Al Janoub, with its curved roof, said to reflect the wind-filled sails of traditional dhow boats.

Some of the bus journeys have been rather unorthodox

All aboard for the magical mystery tour

Stories continue to emerge of weird and slightly unnerving bus journeys.

Thursday’s shuttle from the Uruguay v South Korea match at Education City to Brazil v Serbia, which should take around 35 minutes, lasted nearly twice as long when the driver did three unexplained laps of the Lusail Stadium.

It wasn’t clear whether he was lost, or it was part of the bizarre road system here, which seems to take you round in circles without really going anywhere.

Friday’s journey to Al Bayt Stadium for England v the United States was similarly eventful.

The driver, appearing to be following a sat-nav, turned off the seven-lane highway, through a residential area and over speed bumps before rejoining the main road.

Prayers and players central to Qatar World Cup

Well, it’s one way to avoid the Monday blues. In Qatar, you won’t be hit by the dreaded return to work today — that would have come yesterday.

The working week typically runs from Sunday to Thursday here.

Each Friday involves the Jumu’ah congregation prayer.

At the Ahmad bin Ali and Al Thumama stadiums, where Friday’s early games were staged, fans took part in large-scale prayer events ahead of kick-off.

The stadium media centres also have dedicated prayer rooms — a new development for this tournament.

Darwin Nunez will hope to lead Uruguay's charge against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

Game of the day: Portugal v Uruguay

A repeat of the sides’ 2018 meeting when Uruguay sent the then European champions crashing out of the World Cup.

With Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez on one side, and Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes on the other, it shouldn’t be dull.