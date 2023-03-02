Alan Reynolds says Derry must bring aggression to Shamrock Rovers challenge

Just three weeks into the new season, the Candystripes head to Dublin with the aim of adding even more misery to the champions, whose start has been far from perfect.

After giving up late goals against both Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United, Stephen Bradley’s side are still searching for their first win of the new campaign. To make matters worse, red cards to key players in both games means that Rovers will be without key personnel in Roberto Lopes, Dan Cleary and Lee Grace tonight.

There may well be no better opportunity for the Candystripes to add to Rovers’ pain but, despite that, assistant boss Alan Reynolds insists that nothing will be won or lost in the bigger picture.

“It would be lovely to be sitting here next week five points clear of them, but we just have to focus on going there and going there to win,” he said.

“We’ll go there to attack aggressively and to defend aggressively. That’s the way we go about it and we won’t change our game plan. There’s not many teams that go to Tallaght and win but we’ll give it a go. If you lose, you just move onto next week because there are so many games left.”

Derry have not won at Tallaght since Aaron McEneff and Barry McNamee scored in a 2-0 win in August 2017, with nine visits since then yielding a return of just two points. Last season, City left empty-handed on both visits.

Rovers might be light in numbers in defence, but Derry will be without Cameron McJannet, Cameron Dummigan and Michael Duffy, so neither side will be at full strength for the occasion.

“If you look at it, if they hadn’t had those sending offs they probably would have won those two games,” Reynolds added.

“That’s the way I would see it. It’s a great place to play and it’s a great spectacle for the league. The games last year were tight and I don’t think this will be any different but we obviously want to win.

“If you look at the lads we had out last week — McJannet, Dummigan, Whelan and Mickey Duffy — they would play in any team, but the lads we have here are good players.

“We have a really good squad and that’s down to the manager and the owner who are trying to get us back to where we need to get to. We fell short at times last year, early in the season with not having a bigger squad, but look at what we have now.”

Derry midfielder Sadou Diallo is available for the first time this season after completing a three-game suspension, while Adam O’Reilly faces a late fitness test after missing last week’s win over Cork City with a hamstring problem.

Fixtures (7.45pm): Cork City v UCD; Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers; Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic; Shelbourne v Bohemians; Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (8.00pm).