Alexandra Burke confirms romance with Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke has put the romance rumours to rest and has finally confirmed her relationship with Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

The couple sparked dating rumours last month following the former X Factor winner’s split from Rotherham United footballer Angus MacDonald in October after 15 months together.

Now, Alexandra (32) is all loved-up again with Bray native Darren (34), who is a goalkeeper for West Ham United and the Republic of Ireland national team.

He shared a photo of the pair looking cosy in the back of a London cab as they headed out for some dinner.

Darren captioned the post: “London date night.”

A source previously told The Sun that “things are going really well” between the new couple.

“It’s early days and Alexandra has deliberately taken things incredibly slowly,” the insider revealed.

“They’ve had a series of dates but not been able to meet up as much as they would have wanted due to her hectic work schedule and the Covid restrictions.”

The source continued: “Alexandra was extremely reluctant to date another footballer, but Darren is the sweetest, most down-to-earth guy — and incredibly charming.”

“Things are going really well. They’re super-happy seeing each other when they can, and she’s now helping him redecorate his mansion.”

“She’s making his bachelor pad more homely and adding a much-needed feminine touch.”