Alexis Mac Allister: Cushendall residents claim ‘family link’ to Argentina World Cup star ahead of final

Alexis Mac Allister could provide Co Antrim with a link to World Cup glory on Sunday. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/Defodi Images via Getty Images)

There could be wild celebrations in Co Antrim if Argentina manage to get their hands on the World Cup trophy by beating France in Sunday’s final.

That’s because residents of coastal town Cushendall reckon they could be relations of Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The 23-year-old was born in Santa Rosa, La Pampa in the South American country currently vying for a fourth World Cup win.

That might well be over 11,000 miles away from the small village in the Glens, but, due to the spelling of his surname and apparent Irish heritage, some people in Cushendall have been investigating the potential link to the man who currently plays for Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Oh it’s been the talk of the town around Cushendall this week and the past two weeks,” said Dominic McAlister, speaking to BBC NI’s Evening Extra on Friday.

He runs a corner shop in the village and described the street opposite his shop as being “all McAlisters.”

“A lot of the boys have been Googling it and it’s come up that (Alexis’) family comes from Cushendall,” he explained. “If you took the McAlisters out of here there wouldn’t be many left, to be quite honest with you.”

There were more specifics claimed by former President of the GAA Aogán Ó Fearghail when he took to Twitter to share a photograph of a Dickie Mc Allister - from Buenos Aires – who received an award from the GAA Federation in 2018.

Mr Ó Fearghail said Dickie’s family is originally from Cushendall, but has ancestors who moved to Argentina in the 1800s with his “cousin” now playing for Argentina in the Qatar tournament.

Ferghal McAlister, who runs the GAA club in Cushendall, also told Evening Extra, Alexis is considered a “local lad” due to the perceived family roots in the village.

It’s been reported Alexis Mac Allister has spoke about having “Irish roots” in the past. His father, Carlos Mac Allister, who won three international caps for Argentina in 1993, has also said he believed his family could have originated from Fife.

Viewers can see how the “local lad” gets on when Argentina take on France in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.