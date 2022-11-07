Amnesty International urges IFA officials to raise human rights concerns at World Cup in Qatar

The World Cup in Qatar starts later this month

Senior figures from the Irish Football Association have been urged to raise human rights concerns at the World Cup.

The IFA’s president Conrad Kirkwood and chief executive Patrick Nelson are both travelling to Qatar for the opening ceremony next weekend.

The Gulf state has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and treatment of migrant workers.

Ahead of the tournament curtain-raiser on November 20, some officials, organisations and fans have vowed to stay away.

The IFA confirmed Mr Kirkwood and Mr Nelson would both attend the opening ceremony.

David Martin, a former IFA president, is also attending separately in his role as Fifa vice-president.

Amnesty International said it has written to the IFA, saying officials must raise human rights concerns with FIFA and the Qatari authorities.

Its Northern Ireland programme director Patrick Corrigan said they must “unambiguously stand against human rights abuses when they meet with Fifa”.

He added: “Qatar has an appalling human rights record, including laws which discriminate against women and LGBT people, and its lax labour laws have allowed the massive exploitation of migrant workers in the construction of World Cup infrastructure.

“Having awarded Qatar the right to host the World Cup without making human rights improvements a key condition, Fifa must take now responsibility over addressing abuses committed in connection with the tournament.

“We’ve provided the IFA with detailed research on the abuse and deaths of migrant workers linked to the building of World Cup infrastructure.

“The IFA has a moral obligation to speak up for human rights if they’re going to publicly endorse the World Cup by attending the opening ceremony or other events. The IFA should support our call for the creation of a compensation scheme for workers funded by both the Qatari authorities and FIFA.”

An IFA spokesman said they had responded directly to Amnesty, and acknowledge and respect their work generally.

“The hosting of a high-profile sporting event can provide the catalyst for many societal changes for the country, or countries, involved. We also understand that the pace of this change can vary in different territories,” he added.

“At the Irish FA, we acknowledge the progress being made in Qatar, as well as the challenges which are still to be overcome.

“Our view remains that change is best achieved by working collaboratively with others and, as one of the oldest associations in the world, we are happy to offer any help that may be needed.”

The Government, meanwhile, has confirmed MPs are not banned from attending the World Cup but says there are no plans for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to fly to Qatar in support of England and Wales.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “No plans for the PM to attend, but we confirm travel nearer the time.”

Asked if there was a ban on attendance, they replied: “Not that I’m aware of.”

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell announced last month that Labour would not be sending a delegation to the Middle East nation in a stand against its criminalisation of same-sex relationships and its treatment of migrant workers.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, however, said he would be making the trip with two of his cabinet for the group stages, claiming he would use the platform “to promote Wales and engage in diplomacy”.

Politicians and political parties are not alone in having to grapple with the controversy surrounding the tournament.

National teams as well as celebrities, commentators and members of the royal family have had to make their decisions on the matter public.

The England and Wales teams decided against removing themselves from the running for the world’s biggest sporting event, with their games expected to go ahead as planned.

Both squads have instead opted for wearing the ‘One Love’ armbands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Fifa has written to all teams competing telling them to “now focus on the football” following a controversial build-up.