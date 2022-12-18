Argentina v France: Lionel Messi scores in a dramatic shoot-out to help the South Americans win the greatest ever World Cup final

World Cup

The greatest ever World Cup final ended in delight for Lionel Messi as Argentina won their third title thanks to a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Argentina raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Messi and Angel Di Maria, only for Kylian Mbappe to score two dramatic late goals to send the game to extra-time. In extra-time, Messi scored what he thought was the winner only for Mbappe to complete his hat-trick.

Both Messi and Mbappe scored in a nialbitting shoot-out, but Argentina were victorious with Gonzalo Montiel hitting the winning penalty.

