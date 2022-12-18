Argentinian fans in NI rejoice as their hero Messi finally lifts the World Cup

Group of supporters celebrated win at American Bar in Belfast

Ana Stewart and husband Stephen were among a strong Argentina contingent at the American Bar on Sunday

Fans’ love for Lionel Messi was in evidence as thousands tuned in across Northern Ireland to watch Argentina lift their third World Cup title in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium.

Those who did were treated to over two hours of incredible drama, with Lionel Scaloni’s side taking a 2-0 first half lead through goals from talisman Messi and Angel Di Maria.

But any smugness on the part of Argentina supporters at half-time was wiped away in the second half, as a brace from French star Kylian Mbappe sent the game into extra-time.

Argentina's Lionel Messi (right) and France's Kylian Mbappe walk towards each other during the FIFA World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday December 18, 2022.

Messi’s 109th minute goal looked to have finally clinched his own fairytale ending, but a third Mbappe goal from the penalty spot meant the game went to penalties.

Flags were clutched and nails bitten, but Argentinian prayers were answered as once again Emiliano Martinez proved the hero, tipping Kingsley Coman’s penalty away to inspire his side to shootout victory.

It was left to Gonzalo Montiel to slot home Argentina’s fourth penalty and seal their first World Cup win in 36 years.

Across Belfast, many pubs had nailed their colours to the mast with the Bandera Oficial de Ceremonia — the Official Ceremonial Flag — hanging proudly above their doors.

Nancy Mulligan’s on Castle Street, proud home to the Hand of God Argentina Supporters Club, hung bunting throughout the bar.

For the semi-final, some staff had sported T-shirts emblazoned with the Supporters’ Club’s distinctive logo, which features Diego Maradona’s iconic ‘Hand of God’ moment.

There was also pandemonium among the contingent of Argentinian expats who had gathered to watch the match at Belfast’s American Bar.

Ana Stewart from Rosario watched the match with husband Stephen at the bar — owned by Argentinian Pedro Donald – and admitted to some nerves during the French comeback.

“I couldn’t breathe anymore and again at the end, having to watch penalties was too much,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“When were 2-0 it was OK, we could breathe and relax a little bit but when they got it back it was a bit too stressful.

“There are no words. I don’t even know how to describe it. I need a couple of days to process it all.”

Captain Messi was not even born when the South American nation last lifted the trophy.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the FIFA World Cup

Ana is in a similar age bracket, and was delighted to finally share her parents’ joy from the 1986 success.

“Everybody has been rooting for Messi,” she said.

“This is the one he was missing.

“To see how happy he is, everybody behind him to lift that cup is quite something.

“It’s incredible. I’ve grown up with the stories of Argentina winning the World Cup.

“Ever since I was a little girl I’ve had the same excitement every four years. Finally to be able to share that is crazy.”

As France fought back from 2-0 down to take the match into extra-time, Belfast’s Argentinian community did not dare to think of celebrations before the penalty shootout had been won and the trophy was raised above Messi’s head.

“I didn’t want to jinx it and think that far ahead, but now we’ll see where the night ends,” said Ana.

“Unfortunately I do have to work in the morning so we can’t let the celebrations go too far!”