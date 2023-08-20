As it happened – England beaten 1-0 in final as Spain win Women’s World Cup

England head coach Sarina Wiegman, far left, and her players with their runners-up medals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1410 – That brings our live coverage of the final to an end, and we will leave the final word to Sarina Wiegman.

Olga Carmona scores Spain's winner in Sydney.

Mary Earps saves second-half penalty from Jennifer Hermoso and wins Golden Glove award.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo named player of the tournament and young player of the tournament.

Lionesses miss out on major trophy double after Euro 2022 win.

“No regrets,” she told ITV. “We gave it everything we could. We tried different tactics. You have to give credit to Spain.

“When you see how many challenges we have had before the tournament and in the tournament, how we picked up and took every challenge – no regrets.”

Spain lift the World Cup trophy (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1405 – Spain’s Aitana Bonmati tells BBC Sport: “It’s unbelievable, I’m so proud.

“We have been working a lot of years for this moment and we have the trophy.”

1400 – A word for Olga Carmona as the dust settles – the full-back and stand-in captain scored a superb 89th-minute winner against Sweden to get Spain to the final, then netted the winner once they were there.

1345 – England coach Sarina Wiegman admits the best team won on the day.

“After all, I think Spain were just a little better than we were today,” she told BBC Sport. “They had a great tournament, so congrats to Spain.

“I think we can be very proud of ourselves, only it doesn’t feel like it at the moment.”

1340 – Former England star Karen Carney, now part of ITV’s studio summary team, believes England have continued to inspire future generations despite their defeat.

She said: “As a little girl, all you ever wanted to do was play in a World Cup final and these girls have done this.

“They have been incredible and the conversations of tomorrow will be about women’s football. When I was growing up, this would not have happened.

“Okay, we have not got the gold medal and we are devastated, but what that team has done is put women’s football again on the map.”

1335 – Carmona, goalscorer and captain on the day, is first up as Spain collect their medals before squad captain Ivana Andres, who did not feature in the final, lifts the trophy.

1330 – Spain form a guard of honour as England, led by captain Bright, head up to collect their runners-up medals.

1325 – Spain’s Salma Paralluelo is named young player of the tournament before England keeper Mary Earps collects the Golden Glove award.

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati is next up to collect the Golden Ball as player of the tournament.

1322 – England captain Millie Bright tells ITV: “It’s hard, but it’s football. It can go either way. They’re a fantastic team.

“First half wasn’t our best, second half we had chances – we hit the bar. Congrats to them but this is the hard part of football.

“A lot of emotion but I’m really proud of the team. To come this far, to play in the World Cup final, not many get to do that.

“This is not it for us, we’ll bounce back.”

1320 – Contrasting emotions.

Spain celebrate their World Cup win (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lauren James, seated, and England react to their defeat in the World Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1315 – Plenty of pride in the England team despite the result in the final.

1310 – Spanish celebrations in Sydney.

Spain fans celebrate at the Women’s World Cup final (Isabel Infantes/PA)

90+15min – Goalkeeper Cata Coll claims an England corner and Spain have beaten England 1-0 to win the World Cup!

90+8min – Frustration for England as attacks break down with no clear sight of goal. Paralluelo wins a corner off Lucy Bronze at the other end to eat up some more time.

90+2min – Earps saves England again, with her left foot at the near post after Ona Batlle’s shot took a slight deflection off Carter.

90min – We are entering 13 (thirteen) minutes of stoppage time…

89min – A crucial block from Jess Carter denies Hermoso a clinching goal for Spain.

84min – A stoppage in play with two Spain players down injured, including Hermoso who slid awkwardly and was then caught by Georgia Stanway.

76min – Lauren James goes close for England with a languid strike from the left of the penalty area, tipped over by Coll.

72min – England’s men’s Test cricket captain enjoyed Mary Earps’ save!

69min – Jennifer Hermoso steps up for Spain… and Mary Earps saves! Poor penalty from Hermoso but take nothing away from Earps, who timed her dive low to her left.

67min – Penalty given, after a long time spent looking at the pitchside monitor.

64min – VAR is checking for a possible Spanish penalty, for handball against Keira Walsh.

61min – Aitana Bonmati zips a shot just over as Spain look to put this game beyond England.

55min – Spain still on top early in the second half, with Mariona Caldentey drawing a good save from Mary Earps. Hemp shot just wide for England but Kelly looked offside in the build-up.

46min – Sarina Wiegman has wasted no time in making changes. On come Euro 2022 hero Chloe Kelly and the returning Lauren James for the second half, with Russo and Daly making way.

Half-time – So if England are to lift the trophy they must come from behind – like they did against Spain at Euro 2022. Here’s how the country has taken in that first half.

Fans at a screening Boxpark Wembley (PA)

St Luke’s Church in Bournemouth put on a screening (PA)

The mood at Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester (PA)

A Spain fan celebrates at All Points East festival in Victoria Park (PA)

45+1min – Salma Paralluelo clips the right-hand post for Spain on the stroke of half-time! The whistle blows and England will be relieved to go in only one down.

43min – England seek an equaliser before half-time, but Toone is just unable to connect in the six-yard box and Daly’s pass does not quite pick out Russo.

Lucy Bronze looks dejected after Spain’s goal (Isabel Infantes/PA)

35min – Can England find a response? Spain are looking comfortable in possession inside the Lionesses’ half at the moment.https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1693209685673890139

29min – Spain open the scoring! The ball is worked forward down the left and full-back Olga Carmona fires low across Mary Earps and inside the far post.

17min – And immediately a glorious chance for Spain at the other end! Paralluelo fails to connect at the near post and Redondo somehow sidefoots straight at Mary Earps! Hemp then draws a straightforward save from Coll.

16min – Lauren Hemp hits the bar! Daly teed the forward up on the edge of the box but her left-foot curler was just too high with Coll beaten.

12min – Alessia Russo almost breaks through but is crowded out by the Spanish defence. Alex Greenwood’s corner is well claimed by Coll.

7min – Spain put together their first attack of note but Alba Redondo’s cross is overhit and Rachel Daly shepherds Aitana Bonmati’s delivery to safety.

5min – Hemp has the first shot on goal, but a weak left-footed effort is easily fielded by goalkeeper Cata Coll.

2min – England start on the front foot with Lauren Hemp leading the press. Jess Carter’s long ball is just too far ahead of Ella Toone.

1100 – Kick-off in Sydney! Here we go…

1055 – A final reminder of today’s line-ups as we prepare for kick-off.

1050 – Spain have plenty of support as well.

A Spain fan heads towards Stadium Australia for the World Cup final (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Spain and England fans show their support prior to the World Cup final (Isabel Infantes/PA)

1040 – FIFA and Adidas have pulled out all the stops with a golden matchball for the final!

1030 – England fans are showing their support at Stadium Australia.

Three lions roar for England (Isabel Infantes/PA)

‘Captain Brightside’ and ‘Queen Sarina’ have their admirers at the final (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Finishing touches (Isabel Infantes/PA)

1025 – England are taking in the scene ahead of kick-off in Sydney.

England players walk the pitch before the World Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1020 – Spain are ready to go, with Salma Paralluelo looking focused as she prepares to start.

1010 – Sarina Wiegman was characteristically restrained when asked about Lauren James’ return from suspension.

Wiegman told BBC Sport: “First of all we hope everyone on the pitch, starting, will have an impact on the game.

“We have players on the bench who can make an impact and it’s really nice to have LJ on the bench too, and if necessary she’s ready.”

1005 – England full-back Lucy Bronze is calm before kick-off, telling BBC Sport: “I’m just enjoying the moment like I have in every game.

“We’ve played in this stadium twice before so it’s quite familiar territory for us now, so I think a lot of the girls are pretty relaxed and just excited for the next 90 minutes.”

1000 – Pre-match preparations in Sydney.

0940 – England have arrived at the stadium, having earlier been cheered onto their bus by fans outside their hotel.

0935 – England have named an unchanged XI for the final, meaning Ella Toone keeps her place with Lauren James on the bench.

0920 – “If you bring this home, man, I’ll be in Trafalgar Square, I’ll be topless, I’ll be in the water!”

Rio Ferdinand promises he will be crying in the Trafalgar Square fountains if England win the trophy…

0915 – Kelly Smith, second on the Lionesses’ all-time goalscoring list with 46, is tipping England to win 2-0.

“I’m really calm, confident, I’ve got no nerves,” Smith told Sky Sports. “The way they played against Australia, they managed the game so well, all three forwards scored so that will have given them great confidence.

“It’s the belief they’ve experience winning a trophy last year at the Euros, it’s the manager – the best manager in the world, Sarina Wiegman.”

0910 – Support from former Lionesses forward Toni Duggan.

0855 – Former captain Faye White was fired up by the Lionesses’ hype video.

0845 – Spain have gone early with their team announcement! Super-sub Salma Paralluelo steps into a starting role for the big game, with Alexia Putellas on the bench.

Will Sarina Wiegman follow suit by unleashing Lauren James from the start? We await news of the England XI.

0840 – England fans gathered ahead of the match have some live rugby to entertain them as well as a visit from Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

0830 – Our reporter Rachel Steinberg is in Sydney for the occasion and is bringing us some pre-match flavour, with both teams having strong support.

0820 – Euro 2022 hero Beth Mead tells Sky Sports: “I’m sure the nerves are setting in and I’m sure they’ll be excited and ready to go, and I’m super excited for them.”

“There’s a lot of experienced players on that bus, a lot who’ve experienced that final last year, and they can share that with the girls who’ve not been there before.

“It’s been a tough tournament to sit there and watch the games when you know you could have been involved if I didn’t have the injury. I’ll be so proud if the girls lift that trophy but a little touch of sadness because I want to be there with them. I know the others will be feeling the same, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby and the other girls.”

0810 – England men’s captain Harry Kane urged the Lionesses to “bring that trophy home” and James Maddison said they are “putting so many smiles on faces that (they) probably don’t even realise” in a message of support on social media.

Coach Gareth Southgate admitted: “There is of course no advice because you’ve done more than us already!”

0800 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s Women’s World Cup final blog. Stay here for all the build-up, key match action and post-game reaction as England and Spain clash at a sold-out Stadium Australia.