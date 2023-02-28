Bailey Peacock-Farrell can count on my backing, says Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

The Northern Ireland keeper is set to make a rare start for the runaway Championship leaders against Fleetwood in the FA Cup fifth round at Turf Moor tomorrow.

Peacock-Farrell, who is behind Kosovan Aro Muric in the pecking order, has played in all the cup games and Manchester City legend Kompany has no reason to change things with a first quarter-final berth in two decades at stake.

“Bailey has been top — his performances have been good,” said the Clarets boss, whose side are 12 points clear at the top of the Championship.

“They’ve been there for everyone to see and that’s why we’ve given him every opportunity to be our keeper.

“It is life of a goalkeeper — the margins between one or two might not be big but in terms of game-time, it’s a big gap.

“The main thing for me is that we’ve always been able to rely on him. He’s part of the players who’ve made us look good this season.

“Much will be made of the those who have had more game-time but, if you look at the gaps to be filled in, we have been able to rely on players who make others better.”

Peacock-Farrell played nearly 50 games for Sheffield Wednesday last term compared to just 19 in total in three-and-a-half years at the Clarets.

His contract with the East Lancashire club runs until 2025 and, even though Michael O’Neill gave the 35-cap man his international debut in 2018, the returning international boss will not be wanting his No.1 spending another season on the bench.

And Kompany understands that, at 26 years old, Peacock-Farrell is desperate to get regular game-time.

“These are discussions for the summer,” the Belgian added. “I’ll always have the discussion with the player first before we have anything said.”