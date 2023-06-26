Bailey Peacock-Farrell is perfect fit for Sheffield Wednesday: Chris Turner

Chris Turner would like to see Bailey Peacock-Farrell back at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Turner says Bailey Peacock-Farrell would be welcomed back at the Championship club.

The Northern Ireland goalkeeper’s future at Burnley is shrouded in doubt again with the managerless Owls known to be tracking him.

The Clarets, last season’s Championship title winners, had a £13m bid for Netherlands Under-21 star Bart Verbruggen turned down by boss Vincent Kompany’s former club Anderlecht. They also have last season’s No.1 Arijanet Muric on their books.

Peacock-Farrell, who is entering the final year of his contract at Turf Moor, had a successful loan stint at the Owls in League One in 2021-22 when he found himself third choice behind Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey the last time Burnley were in the top-flight.

“Yes, he did really well,” said former keeper Turner, who had two spells as a player and one as manager of the South Yorkshire club.

“He left on good terms. The fans liked him, which is very important and always a good start for any player.

“With the Owls back in the Championship, I’m sure Bailey would look at it and think it as a favourable move if the opportunity came along. It would be great for everyone.

“His time there was successful on a personal level, even if the club struggled a bit. There were a healthy number of clean sheets. He would be a good signing for the club.”

Peacock-Farrell was brought in by Darren Moore, who was surprisingly sacked by the Owls last week after falling out with the board over next season’s transfer budget.

With David Stockdale moving on, Cameron Dawson is the only senior keeper signed up for next term.

“Wednesday are looking to recruit a number of players for the Championship,” added Turner.

“I don’t know what budget is. The chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, had a big meeting with the fans this week and admitted there wasn’t a lot of money to go forward.

“But you need two good goalkeepers in your squad. They need another goalkeeper, no doubt about it.”

Peacock-Farrell spoke positively during the international break about making 16 appearances for Burnley last season, but he featured in just eight of their 46 league games.

The 26-year-old notched 43 league outings during his time at the Owls — almost double his combined total in all competitions during three seasons at Burnley.

“He needs to be playing football,” said Turner, who won the League Cup for Wednesday against former club Manchester United in 1991.

“If you want to be a footballer, you want to play football. not sitting on the bench or in the stand every Saturday.

“It is very frustrating and I would imagine even worse when you’re third choice. When they sign another and you’re pushed down the pecking order, it’s not great, especially when it’s not the first time.

“I guess it’s time to think about moving on. It’s not the way forward, is it?

“Bailey is an ambitious lad so he wants to be playing in the Premier League. But if you can’t get that, then the next best is the Championship.

“When a possible opportunity may arise at Wednesday, I’d think he has got to take it if he can.

“But Wednesday will also know that there will be a few clubs interested in Bailey, too. They have got to move quite fast.”