Bailey Peacock-Farrell set for Championship loan as Gavin Whyte given chance to prove Cardiff worth

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is set to head out on loan. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Two lower league sides are interested in bring Bailey Peacock-Farrell in on loan after the Northern Ireland goalkeeper once again dropped down the pecking order at Burnley.

The 24-year-old joined the Premier League club from Leeds United back in 2019 but, behind both Nick Pope and Joe Hart, didn’t play a single minute for the senior side in his first season.

After Hart’s move to Tottenham last summer, Peacock-Farrell was at least afforded his Clarets debut, playing four Premier League games and four cup games and regularly named on the bench as Pope’s direct back-up.

Now, however, boss Sean Dyche has moved to bring in former Wolves goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

That means Peacock-Farrell will be allowed to depart on loan, with Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday both understood to be interested. Championship side City are the frontrunners to secure his services, a league above Wednesday, although Burnley and Peacock-Farrell will want assurances he will play ahead of former Premier League stopper Neil Etheridge.

Elsewhere in England’s second tier, Gavin Whyte could be given a chance to prove his worth to Cardiff City.

The Northern Ireland winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, where he scored four goals in 20 League One appearances to help the club to promotion.

It had been thought that his future may lie away from the Bluebirds but boss Mick McCarthy has opened the door after Whyte scored the winner in Tuesday’s friendly against Forest Green Rovers.

"There are a few interested in taking him on loan," McCarthy told WalesOnline.

"But as I said to all of them, let's have a look at him first and we'll see what develops.

"In terms of who we are going to play and the other players we have, the likes of Rubin Colwill coming back, is Isaac Vassell going to be fit? Is Mark Harris going to do it this season? Isaak Davies, who would have made his debut on the last game [of the season against Rotherham] but for injury, Josh Murphy to come back, we've got Ryan Giles playing up top.

"So it's whether he is going to get game time.

"I've said to everybody, let's just see first, let's have a look at him and we'll decide then."

In an already confirmed move, Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson will prove to be the perfect fit for Rotherham United, insists boss Paul Warne.

The 47-times-capped international, who turned 30 just over a week ago, was a free agent having not had his contract extended by Millwall, and has signed a two-year deal.

He was a fan favourite at The New Den, making over 200 appearances during his six-year stay, after signing in 2015 from Newcastle United, where he also had loan spells with both Birmingham and Rangers.

Ferguson, who has the option of a further 12 months with the Millers, was part of the Northern Ireland squad at the Euro 2016 finals in France.

Rotherham boss Warne is excited to have finalised the deal, and believes versatile Ferguson can play a key role as the Millers aim for a swift return to the Championship following their relegation last season.

“I wanted some strength down the left side and Shane, with his ability to play in three different positions — left-back, left wing-back, left wing — is a perfect addition,” he said.

“I had a Zoom call with him and really liked him. I like the fact that he’s played internationally and played in big games.

“He did really well at Millwall. All the work and due diligence we had done was really good and I just thought he would come in, be good competition for everyone down that side and improve us.

“Everything seems to take longer unless you just want to throw ridiculous money at people. I think a lot of transfers for a lot of clubs in this window — although there are a few in our league recruiting really fast and aggressively — are taking longer.

“I know the player had other options and we’re very fortunate that in the end he chose us.”

Sunderland, meanwhile, are keeping tabs on Manchester United and Northern Ireland youngster Ethan Galbraith.

The 20-year-old, who made his international debut in a friendly against Luxembourg in 2019, is currently taking part in United’s pre-season training camp in Surrey, but is expected to head out on loan to gain experience.

He will link up with some familiar faces if he joins the Black Cats, with new signing Corry Evans, Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan and Carl Winchester already at the club.