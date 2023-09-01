Banishing Dundalk ghosts huge in title bid, says Derry City’s Ruaidhri Higgins

Ruaidhri Higgins admits that tonight could be pivotal in the League title race, with Derry City heading to Dundalk hoping to stay in touch at the top of the Premier Division.

The Candystripes sit in third-place, seven points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers ahead of a game against the champions at the Brandywell in two weeks’ time. With Rovers facing Bohemians tonight and Derry in action at Oriel Park, the points on offer are huge, with European places and title aspirations at the forefront for many.

“It’s an important game for us, and while we still have our game in hand to play at UCD next Wednesday night, we have to try and accumulate a good points total from the two games,” Higgins said.

“It could be a pivotal night in the League, but time will tell on that, but as I said many times, it has been such a strange League this season, that if you can string four or five wins together, which not many have done, then you never know where you could end up.”

Derry City beat Dundalk well at the Brandywell in May but have only won once at Oriel Park in the last decade, and changing that statistic will be a significant challenge for Higgins and his players.

“I feel Dundalk are title challengers, and if you go through their team, they’ve got real talented footballers,” Higgins explained.

“Dundalk are playing well and are playing some good stuff, they’ve slightly changed the way they play and it should be a good game.

“We’re playing really well and, hopefully, we can get a wee rub of the green and maybe nick a scrappy win somewhere, I would take that as well. But listen, we know Friday night’s a difficult venue and a tough fixture but the form that we’re in, if we can continue it, we can go there and win.

The City boss is confident, however, based on the performance at Dalymount Park last week and based on the form of his players, who he believes are playing at a very high level.

“If you look at last week, we had the European game, the FAI Cup game and then Dalymount Park, it was three extremely tough fixtures for different reasons and we had three excellent performances in my view,” Higgins continued.

“They were three top-level performances for a lot of it and we deserved more, but that’s football.

“I think what we’ve done over the last couple of months is showing the capacity to be tough and resilient, but we’re also playing some really good stuff as well, which is great, and if we can continue that type of form between now and the end of the season, we’ll pick up a lot of points.”