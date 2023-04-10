Barcelona fail to bounce back from Copa Del Rey defeat with Girona stalemate

Barcelona dropped two points as they drew 0-0 with Girona (Joan Monfort/AP) — © Joan Monfort

Barcelona were underwhelming in response to their Copa Del Rey humiliation against Real Madrid as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Girona.

Barca were thumped 4-0 at the Camp Nou by their biggest rivals in midweek and they again drew a blank in Monday’s LaLiga clash.

They missed a number of late chances to break the deadlock, but still extend their lead at the top of the table to 13 points and it would take something special to stop a 27th league title.

Robert Lewandowski was at the centre of Barca’s best chances as he was hesitant in a good position, which saw him tackled before shooting, while he had a backheel deflected wide late on.

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paolo Gazzaniga put in an assured display for the visitors, with his best moment coming when he denied Gavi with a fine reflex save.