Beann Mhadaghain boss Damian Cole ready for a make-or-break month

Damian Cole reckons Beann Mhadaghain are hitting form at just the right time, with the next month or so set to shape their pursuit of league and cup silverware.

The Newtownabbey-based outfit lock horns with derby rivals St Mary's in the quarter-finals of the Junior Shield this weekend, before a return to league action at Ballysillan Swifts.

Beyond that, some crunch head-to-heads with their challengers for the 2A title lie in wait, with Cole’s men still to face third-placed St Matthew's home and away, second-placed Shamrock home and away, as well as the reverse fixture at home to league leaders Portavogie Rangers, one of only two teams to inflict a league defeat on the Valley Leisure Centre side this season.

By Cole’s own admission, Beann Mhadaghain suffered a “wobble” just before Christmas, losing back-to-back league games against the aforementioned Portavogie, and at home to Nortel, while also crashing out of the Cochrane Corry Cup at home to Taughmonagh.

But since the new year, they've banked league wins against Donaghadee and on Saturday there at Queen’s Grads, while also extending their involvement in the shield with victories over Lasko Rangers and Ahoghill Thistle two Saturdays ago.

And for Cole, that upturn in performances, and the return of a few big players to the side, the likes of Piaras Donaghy, Daniel Magee and Liam Deegan, means they go into a pivotal period of their season with their tails up.

He said: “We just regrouped over Christmas, we got everybody back again and we've started to hit a bit of form at the right time, but as you know, that can go out the window quickly too.

"I've a few decisions to make now around players which is good and we’ve a big game on Saturday here as well.

"That’s a massive game for us, a tough, tough game, they are flying, haven't lost any in the league, and I know Ta (Thomas McAllister) the manager, he has them playing really well so we’ll not be taking it lightly, it’s a derby, a lot of the boys know each other so the build-up has already began which brings a wee bit of added spice.

"We just have to keep playing the way we’ve been playing, this is the best we have played all season by a mile.

"In the league, the problem is, all the big games are still to come, and I don’t mean any disrespect to any of the other teams.

"We haven’t played St Matthew’s yet, we haven’t played Shamrock yet, Portavogie beat us, we’ve to play them again, so all the big games have still to come, and I’m just glad we got Queen’s Grads, another tough one, out of the road there.

"The games are going to come thick and fast here and I would say that league table will look a whole lot different in a month’s time.”

Kevin Finnegan got the only goal of the game for Beann Mhadaghain on Saturday, with Cole delighted at how his players stood up to the physical test, proving they can mix it when they have to.

"Saturday was a tough game for us to be honest," added the Beann Mhadaghain boss.

"It didn’t really suit us, they are a big physical team and that sometimes causes us problems.

"So we had to dig deep, it wasn’t our sort of game, but we managed to get the win.”