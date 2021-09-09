Belfast Blaze FC: meet the team that’s a hit with LGBTQ+ players

Belfast Blaze FC is a Northern Ireland football club dedicated to providing an inclusive environment for the LGBTQ+ community to train and play. Áine Toner speaks to some of the squad

On the ball: Blaze FC are trying to make football more inclusive for the LGBTQ+ community

Belfast Blaze FC started in 2019 as a chance for a casual kickabout and has evolved into training sessions and friendly matches against local clubs. New members are welcome as long as they respect that the club is a LGBTQ+ safe space — and it does offer a chance to play a sport many love without feeling out of place.