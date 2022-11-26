Belfast-born commentator George Hamilton still receives the same buzz as he covers his 12th World Cup

He may be covering his 12th World Cup, but George Hamilton still gets the same buzz as when it all started more than 40 years ago.

The Belfast-born commentator is part of the RTE team covering the tournament in Qatar.

The voice behind the mic for so many of its greatest moments since Argentina in 1978, he is calling 15 games here.

“I still enjoy doing it,” he says, speaking in Doha.

“I’m a bit, I suppose, like one of my original mentors, the Telegraph’s late sports editor Malcolm Brodie (who did 14 tournaments).”

The 2022 World Cup is being staged in this tiny gulf state, with all games within a 35-mile radius of the capital.

Hamilton admits it is a novel experience, even after 44 years covering the competition around the globe.

The opening game, Qatar v Ecuador last Sunday, gave him an instant insight into this most unusual tournament.

“The first game was a long way out, a 50-minute car ride, to the Al Bayt Stadium,” he said.

“It was like driving through the desert that you would see in the movies - just these eight-lane highways that seemed to be going on and on and on for ever once you left the city.

“It was just this flat terrain - sand everywhere you looked. And then like a mirage, rising from the desert, there is this huge stadium and, of course, all the infrastructure around it.

“Looking at the whole infrastructure that has been created for this World Cup, it’s clear this is a very rich country.”

It hasn’t all gone to plan for Hamilton, who suffered a pre-tournament injury after an accidental knock while picking up his baggage at the airport, leaving him with a cut above his eye.

The build-up has also been troubled, with controversy over Qatar’s human rights record, treatment of migrant workers and stance on same-sex relationships.

For Hamilton, controversy seems to follow the tournament wherever it goes.

“We know all the controversy there has been around Qatar, but it isn’t the first time there has been controversy around a World Cup,” he explained.

“It was a military government in Argentina in 1978. In 1986 it should have been in Colombia but because of the security situation there, it was moved to Mexico.

“In 1994 there was controversy around the fact that it had gone to the United States - they reckoned it should have gone to Europe or South America - as they saw it the homes of football.

“There was controversy too with South Africa and the security situation in 2010, then Russia was awarded it and they took over the Donbass and they took over Crimea.

“I also read a newspaper piece - I obviously wasn’t there in the 1930s - but in 1934 it was fascist Italy that was host.

“And now we have this one, so the World Cup and controversy seem to go hand in hand.”

But Hamilton hopes the tournament will also be remembered for what happens on the pitch, such as Japan’s brilliant win over Germany, which he covered at the Khalifa stadium on Wednesday.

He recalls his first experience in 1978 where a coup d’état led by Lieutenant General Jorge Videla had overthrown the Argentinean government of Isabel Peron, with thousands of people disappearing at the hands of a murderous military junta.

“I suggest that 44 years on from my first one, we remember the football,” he added.

“In 1978 there was the wonderful Argentinean team of Luque and Ardiles and Kempes and the sight of the ticker-tape … those are the things that you really remember, not the other stuff.

“I mean, can one recall the name of the leader of the junta in Argentina, which was the controversial side?

“I’m passing no moral or political judgment on this, but if you ask a football fan about the 1978 World Cup, they don’t think about Videla’s military junta, they think about the players who played and starred in that tournament.”

Since 1978, Hamilton has covered World Cups in Spain, Mexico, Italy, the United States, France, Japan/South Korea, Germany, South Africa, Brazil and Russia.

Will he make it 13 when the tournament rolls on to the US, Canada and Mexico in 2026?

“I would never say never,” he replies.

“I still get as much of a kick out of it as I did at the very start, when I only did six games in four weeks in Mendoza.

“That was the way they split it up in 1978 - they had four commentators and they put them in specific locations. I had Brazil, Iran, Scotland and the Netherlands, then Peru in a knockout game I think, and it was fabulous.

“From that to this - I think the most I ever did in a World Cup was 19 games, which is a lot, but 15 this time is plenty.”

His one sadness is that Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland have not qualified. While the Republic played at the 2002 tournament, Northern Ireland’s last appearance was back in 1986.

“It has been a very long time, although there you had the Euros in 2016 when I got the chance to do them both, which was terrific,” he added.

“It’s a shame, but then again the next one is going to have 48 teams in it, so surely it will be possible the two teams are among the top 48 in the world - you’d like to think so anyway.”

