Belfast football club wants league intervention after ‘sectarian abuse and assault’ at game

East Belfast FC slam ‘outrageous allegations’ made by Immaculata

A west Belfast football club is to ask the amateur league’s authorities to send a representative to future fixtures after it alleged its players were assaulted and were the targets of sectarian abuse.

Immaculata FC claimed on Monday that its reserve team players and staff were subjected to threats, abuse and attacks after fans invaded the pitch following the side’s 1-0 away loss against East Belfast FC reserves at East Park on Saturday.

The club said last night it was in the process of reporting the incident to the Northern Amateur Football League (NAFL) and the local sport’s governing body, the IFA.

A spokesman added: “We are only concerned for the safety of our players and management who are volunteers, our motivations are not aimed at East Belfast receiving punishment but we feel something needs to be done to prevent this ever happening again.

“We are imploring the league to send a representative to future games to ensure that an incident like this doesn't reoccur and no one is seriously injured.

“We turned up to play a game of football and had players assaulted and abused as East Belfast fans on the sidelines invaded the pitch.

“We will await a response from the relevant authorities before making any further comment.”

NAFL chairman Terry Pateman said while he was aware of the allegations, the league was yet to receive a complaint from either of the clubs.

In a previous statement, Immaculata said the club would “like to record its disgust at the treatment it received against East Belfast on Saturday”, claiming a number of its players had been called “Fenian b******s”.

“Throughout the game there were numerous threats to one individual player that they ‘would get him done’,” it added. “After East Belfast scored in the last minute, our players and staff were subjected to sectarian abuse, with their supporters invading the pitch to taunt our players.

"Then a series of altercations [broke out] resulting in players and staff being assaulted.”

East Belfast denied the allegations and claimed the opposing team’s account was “plainly manufactured”.

It added: “For the avoidance of all doubt, all the claims advanced are completely without foundation and amount to little more than the tried and tested effort to create a victim narrative.

“It appears that, overcome with disappointment [at] having lost the game, Immaculata have now decided to make these outrageous allegations.”

The club went on to say it was concerned at the “growing trend by particular clubs of making these sort of allegations for social and mainstream media consumption”.

It added the club was “open to those from any and all religious, social, community and racial backgrounds without discrimination”. “We are proud of our work in this regard and these ridiculous claims, whilst being treated with the contempt they deserve, will nevertheless be robustly contested in the appropriate forum,” East Belfast FC said.

The PSNI said it had not received any reports over the football match.