Bolton chief Ian Evatt hails Northern Ireland star Conor Bradley’s attitude

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has saluted Conor Bradley’s character and attitude after the Northern Ireland international scored the winner against Morecambe on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan at Wanderers from Liverpool, celebrated his first league goal for the club in the 1-0 victory.

Bradley has claimed two goals and two assists in five games.

Bolton chief Evatt joked that Bradley was doing “okay” since making his loan move to the League One side.

He said: “He’s doing okay, if anyone from Liverpool is listening to this, he’s going okay! He’s a wonderful young man and his performances, I’m not surprised, I told you exactly how highly we rated him, but for me it’s just his character and the way he is, he just loves the game, loves football, wants to learn, a wonderful young man with a fantastic attitude.”

Bradley’s performances have excited the fans, with one observing: “Sometimes when you watch a player, no matter the level or amount of time you’ve watched them you just know they’re gonna be special. Conor Bradley 100% falls into that category. He’s gonna be a star.” Another Northern Ireland defender was also on target on Tuesday as Chelsea loanee Sam McClelland scored in a 2-1 win for Barrow over Walsall in League Two.