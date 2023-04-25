Boreham Wood’s hopes of sealing a play-off place undone by Adam Campbell double

Boreham Wood missed the chance to confirm their place in the play-offs (Mike Egerton/PA) — © Mike Egerton

Boreham Wood missed the chance to confirm their place in the National League play-offs as two Adam Campbell goals gave Gateshead a 2-0 away win.

The visitors opened the scoring 24 minutes into the game when Stephen Wearne picked out Campbell in space and he slotted home to make it 1-0.

The hosts had a chance to get back into the game when Lee Ndlovu’s strike was well saved by James Montgomery.

In the second half, Boreham Wood had another chance to equalise but Tyrone Marsh volleyed high and wide from inside the penalty area.

Gateshead put the tie to bed four minutes from time after Boreham Wood thought they tapped over the line, Gateshead broke down the other end and Campbell finished the move off to make it 2-0.