Brad Lyons: There’s no reason why Kilmarnock can’t take the game to Celtic

The 26-year-old Ballymoney man scored the only goal of the game in the opening day home win over Rangers before Derek McInnes’ team battled to a goalless draw against Hearts at Tynecastle last week.

Ahead of the last-16 tie against the side that knocked Killie out at the Semi-Final stage of the competition last campaign before going on to clinch the domestic Treble, Lyons was in a positive mood.

The former Coleraine midfielder declared: “We showed we could do it against Rangers, so why can’t we do it against Celtic?

“The signings we have made this season and the boys who have stayed... we have a very good changing room.

“We are compact, but it is not just the defence; it starts from the front-men and the training pitch.

“We work hard for each other and are very well-drilled as well. We had a good pre-season, fitness levels are right up there and with the results we have got, we are full of confidence — and confidence is a massive thing in football.

“When you are winning games, everything happens naturally, and there is a real feel-good factor around the club. Winning is always the best feeling.

“Last year was a good Cup run, it just showed us that we can do it, we can get to Hampden, we can compete against Celtic at Hampden so why can’t we do it at Rugby Park?

“No matter when you play Celtic, you know it is going to be a really tough fixture, you know they are going to move the ball quickly and move it well.

“They have individual players who can win games but, in saying that, we have to look after ourselves. We know we have players who can win games as well. If we stay compact, we are going to make it tough for them.”

Meanwhile, Celtic defender Stephen Welsh picked up a knock in training hours after the club announced he had signed a new four-year contract.

Welsh played his first game in 10 months last weekend when he came on at half-time against Aberdeen but could now miss the clash at Kilmarnock.