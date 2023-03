Brendan Rodgers pictured at the opening of the Rodgers Bridge Inn Bar in his hometown of Carnlough on Saturday alongside his brother Declan and nieces Kayte and Mia

Brendan Rodgers pauses for a second before answering the question. We are talking family and football in his spacious office at Leicester City’s magnificent new 185-acre training facility in Seagrave, near Loughborough, a 25-minute drive from the King Power Stadium.