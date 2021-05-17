Brendan Rodgers won’t be tempted away from Leicester success story, says Terry Neill

Fellow FA Cup winning manager back Rodgers to add to weekend glory

Former Arsenal boss Terry Neill has backed Brendan Rodgers to build a special legacy at Leicester City after watching him make FA Cup history for his club and country.

Carnlough man Rodgers is now alongside Neill as the only Northern Ireland managers to taste FA Cup glory after the Bangor man guided the Gunners to a famous 3-2 victory over Manchester United in 1979.

Rodgers is basking in the glory of his status as the first Leicester manager to win the famous prize after Youri Tielemans’ stunning 25-yard strike gave them an emotional 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

The 48-year-old has also become the first manager to win both the English and Scottish Cups since Sir Alex Ferguson.

Neill was hoping the former Liverpool and Celtic boss would join him on the short list of FA Cup winning managers from Northern Ireland and he’s now fascinated to see how Rodgers’ managerial career develops. The man who won all seven domestic trophies available to him in two and a half years at Parkhead – breaking a 100-year-old British record with a 69-game unbeaten run in the process – will now be linked with top clubs when vacancies arise.

Neill managed Tottenham before taking charge of the Gunners in 1976 and although they are searching for a successor to Jose Mourinho, he would be surprised if his fellow Ulsterman quit the Foxes to embrace a new challenge.

“I’m absolutely delighted for him,” said Neill “I know Brendan has been linked with other clubs but I think he might stay there and build on his success.

“Who knows what is in the future but I don’t see another club tempting him away at the moment. He’s got so much more to achieve with Leicester.”

Neill added: “I know they are going for Champions League football at the end of a great season.

“I was a big fan of Brendan’s regardless of what happened in the final, I think he’s a brilliant manager.

“I watched the game and I always support people from Northern Ireland. I think Leicester have had a great season, they play attractive football and are good to watch.

“I’m happy another Northern Ireland manager has won the FA Cup. I loved to see Ulster people achieve success and he deserves it, he works hard and he could build a legacy at Leicester. “Brendan has written his own history and I’m biased, I love to see our own do well. I couldn’t be more delighted for him and I’m looking forward to congratulating him.”

Although Foxes defender Jonny Evans was forced off injured in the first half, he became the first Northern Ireland man to finish on the winning side in an FA Cup final since Fermanagh native Roy Carroll came off the bench late on at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff to play for Manchester United in their 3-0 success over Millwall in 2004.

“Jonny has had a brilliant few seasons for Leicester and I’m delighted for Jonny as well,” added Neill who won the trophy with three compatriots in his team, Pat Jennings, Pat Rice and Sammy Nelson.

“For club and country, Jonny has been one of the best players and it’s special for the club too, to win the FA Cup for the first time.

“Saturday was about triumph, but the tragedy is never forgotten, the memories of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha the club’s owner until his sad death in a helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium.”

Meanwhile, captain Wes Morgan hinted Leicester’s FA Cup heroics could be his perfect Foxes finale.

The 37-year-old said: “Nothing’s been announced yet, I need to discuss it with the club, but I don’t think I’ve got too many more miles on the clock, we’ll say that.

“We were 1-0 up and the last thing I expected a week ago was to be playing again, but I came on and now I’ve won an FA Cup.”