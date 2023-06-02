Bright sparks of Edmund Rice College triumph in Super Schools Festival finals

The sun was shining for the Electric Ireland Super Schools Festival which wrapped up five days of footballing action at the Valley Leisure Centre on Thursday.

The annual Irish FA event welcomes aspiring female footballers to compete in a seven-a-side competition. More than 1,300 girls took part in 2023s schools festival hosted at five locations across Northern Ireland and culminating in a final round of action at the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey.

After an impressive day from all teams, Edmund Rice College clinched the regional Electric Ireland Super Schools Festival Senior section (Year 10 & 11), defeating last year’s winners Dominican College, while Parkhall Integrated College triumphed in the regional Junior section (Year 8 & 9) following a thrilling final game versus Grosvenor Grammar.

Anne Smyth, Sponsorship Specialist at Electric Ireland, commented on the continued rise in participation: "We’re delighted to see such an incredible turnout at this year’s Electric Ireland Summer Schools Tour. More than 60 schools from right across Northern Ireland took part, helping to bring more opportunities for young girls to enjoy the sport they love so much. The annual festival is part of our Game Changers movement to raise the profile of the women’s game at all levels. Congratulations to all the teams and a big ‘well done’ to our 2023 winners.”