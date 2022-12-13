Brilliant Lionel Messi one step closer to World Cup fairytale ending after inspiring Argentina’s Semi-Final win over Croatia

Argentina 3 Croatia 0

From its troubled origins, this World Cup has whizzed by in a blur of magical memories and spellbinding storylines, and the greatest one of all still awaits.

The fairytale narrative running through this tournament has been that Lionel Messi will finally crown his astonishing career with the one great prize that has thus far eluded him.

Now, he stands just 90 minutes from completing the final step in what many see as a path of destiny unfolding in Qatar.

For the Argentina fans, who arrived at the Lusail Stadium in noise, number and their replica Messi jerseys, it is the dream that never dies.

In the end, this was a game too far for Croatia, who had taken out Brazil in the last round but were outfought by the genius of Messi, the finishing of Julian Alvarez and the unseen forces that seem to be carrying Messi and his band of blue and white shirted brothers along the journey to immortality.

That it came just three weeks to the day that a humiliating defeat at this same stadium to Saudi Arabia, which had threatened to send their entire campaign into crisis, is all the more remarkable.

It will be Argentina’s sixth World Cup Final — bettered only by Germany’s eight — as this great football nation rises once more to its greatest stage.

For Messi, of course, it will be more than a Final.

It will be the final chance to add to that resplendent roll of personal honour that numbers seven Ballon d’Ors, four Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga titles and the Copa America.

He has the rarest of second chances, after the despair and devastation that followed the 2014 final defeat to Germany.

Messi’s 34th minute spot kick, which set Argentina on their way to the final, was pure penalty box office. His kick was swept high and emphatically into the roof of the net, scotching fears of an injury after some laboured movements in the early stages.

The penalty had come after the outstanding Alvarez raced through a gap in the Croatian back line. As Dejan Lovren stepped back, Enzo Fernandez looked up and spotted the opportunity, playing a superb ball to send the striker through.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic came out but collided with the striker as he tried to dink the ball over him. Lovren’s attempt to scramble back and clear the danger was in vain with Daniele Orsato pointing to the spot.

As Croatian players surrounded the referee, Messi placed the ball on the spot. Time seemed to stand still as he took a step back and looked to the sky.

At the opposite end, Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez, the hero of the Quarter-Final win over the Netherlands, was crouched down, back to the action, not daring to look, until the roar that swept around the Lusail as the ball thundered into the net.

Until then, Messi had been strolling the pitch almost at walking pace, such is his languid style.

Alvarez had provided much of the energy, selflessly running off the ball, and it was his charge forward that brought the second goal in the 39th minute.

The ball was won back on the edge of the Argentine box and Messi helped it on to the forward, positioned just inside his own half.

Alvarez raced forward, the threat increasing with every stride as he cut through the heart of the midfield, as Croatian defenders scrambled to get back.

Josip Juranovic got a foot in but the ball ricocheted back into Alvarez’s path. On he drove. Borna Sosa tried to make a block but Alvarez took the ball in his stride, sidestepped the man and fired home.

In six minutes, this Semi-Final had been snatched from Croatia, whose start had been impressive, with Mateo Kovacic and Luca Modric controlling the midfield battle.

Alvarez was everywhere and it was his 69th minute goal that sealed this win, but it owed so much to Messi.

As Messi picked up the ball on the right, Josko Gvardiol came across to intercept. In a flash, Messi had moved ahead of him. As he got forward and Gvardiol gave chase, he stopped, turned, and just skipped past the defender, lauded thus far as one of the best in the tournament.

Then, when it came to the pass, in keeping with the move it was perfection, presenting the ball to Alvarez, who swept home.

Argentina: Damian Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez.

Subs not used: Armani, Foyth, Pezzella, Di Maria, Rulli, Palacios, Correa, Almada, Rodriguez, Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Lisandro Martinez.

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Subs not used: Stanisic, Barisic, Erlic, Majer, Grbic, Vlasic, Livaja, Petkovic, Budimir, Orsic, Vida, Ivusic, Sutalo, Sucic, Jakic.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)