Britton Rosebowl: TJ announces squad to take on the Scots

Plenty of goals in this team, says boss, ahead of annual end-of-season shootout this Saturday

Daryl Evans of East Belfast is one of four survivors from the last Rosebowl squad

John Connolly's Dromara romped to the 1A title. He's one of two keepers in the squad

TJ YOUNG is excited by the firepower at his disposal after announcing the 18-man squad he hopes will shoot down the Scots in Saturday’s Britton Rosebowl showpiece at Mill Road (2pm).

The NAFL representative team boss still needs to trim that total by two, but with so many players still in action this week ahead of the game, plus a few currently carrying knocks, the likes of Kevin Trainor at Crumlin Star and East Belfast forward Stephen Cockcroft, Young is giving himself some room to manoeuvre.

The former 1st Bangor boss has certainly clocked up the miles this season, throwing himself wholeheartedly into the task, travelling the length and breadth of the league every week in his search for the best players in the NAFL as they seek to extend their winning streak over their SAFA counterparts to four.

This is the first time the traditional, end-of-season showdown has been played since Covid, so the squad is largely unrecognisable from the last one named under Paul Trainor, with four survivors from the spring of 2019 – the aforementioned Trainor, should he make it, Star team-mate Aidan McNeill, and East pair Daryl Evans and Cockcroft, the latter named man of the match in that 1-0 win at Falkirk.

Daryl Evans of East Belfast is one of four survivors from the last Rosebowl squad

While Young is proud of the fact quite a few players hail from outside of the Amateur League’s top flight, he’s picked four of the Premier Division’s leading lights up front in Cockcroft, Rathfriland’s Lee Newell, James Sofley of Ards Rangers and Drumaness Mills’ hitman Callum Dougan – in action tomorrow night in a Clarence Cup final re-run of the Border when Star and Drumaness lock horns at Seaview (7.30pm).

The latter three are among the top goalscorers in the division, Dougan leading the way with 26 in the league alone, Newell on 24 and Sofley on 21.

Crumlin United’s Andrew Mooney has 23 to his name, but he’s ruled out through a rib injury, while arguably the Amateur League’s biggest talent, Ruairi Fitzpatrick, is not available.

Nevertheless, with another training session scheduled for Wednesday ahead of the game on Saturday, Young says he’s more than happy with his lot.

“It’s been a roller-coaster just to get to this stage with the fixture congestion and with whether players were going to make it through injury or availability, but I’m glad we’re almost ready to go now,” Young told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I feel we’re really strong. We had a training session on Sunday and I’m sure there are a few disappointed people not to be in the squad.

John Connolly's Dromara romped to the 1A title. He's one of two keepers in the squad

“But I think overall, I’ve given a lot of teams a chance. Looking at it, there are two, three, four players from 1A and 1B, so it shows I’m willing to go down the leagues.

“The quality is there, and there are plenty of goals in the team. Going into any football match, you want goals in your team and looking around, all in, my strikers have nearly 75 goals between them.

“I’ve two experienced goalkeepers, at the back I’ve got boys who have done it, and bags of quality in midfield, so I’m optimistic going into the game.”

Provisional squad.

Goalkeepers: Jason Craughwell (Derriaghy), John Connolly (Dromara Village)

Defenders: Elliot McKim (Derriaghy), Scott Adams (Crumlin United), Dale McCreery (Islandmagee), Matthew King (Dunmurry YM), Mark Lyons (Crumlin Star), Aidan McNeill (Crumlin Star)

Midfielders: Kevin Trainor (Crumlin Star), Mark Cooling (Bangor Amateurs), Rhys Kelly (Dromara Village), Daryl Evans (East Belfast), Matthew Holloway (Rathfriland Rgrs) Dylan Wilson (Comber Rec)

Forwards: Lee Newell (Rathfriland Rgrs), James Sofley (Ards Rangers), Stephen Cockcroft (East Belfast), Callum Dougan (Drumaness Mills)