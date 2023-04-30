Bruno Fernandes showed why he’s Manchester United captain material, says Erik ten Hag

Bruno Fernandes scores the only goal of the game in Manchester United's defeat of Aston Villa — © Getty Images

Erik ten Hag said it is “crazy” to question Bruno Fernandes’s role as Manchester United captain after he struck the winner against Aston Villa to boost their top four hopes.

The midfielder scored his 100th career goal with a deflected shot in the first half.

It ended Villa’s 10-game unbeaten run, denting their European hopes, while strengthening United’s own grip on Champions League qualification.

Ten Hag praised Fernandes’s resilience, after he shook off an injury in the FA Cup semi-final a week earlier to play 101 minutes against Brighton, then complete two more matches at Tottenham on Thursday and then here.

“A couple of weeks ago there were questions about his captaincy - it’s crazy, because he is such a big leader by his example,” ten Hag said of the 28-year-old.

“He gives so much energy to the team beside his smartness - his determination, his passion, his resilience.

“You need such players if you want to win games and you want to win trophies.”

Ten Hag also praised Casemiro’s influence, with the Brazilian driving the team from midfield and twice going close to scoring.

He added: “Today was the Casemiro we have seen almost all season.

“He brings so much organisation and composure and determination. His leadership is so important for us.”

Ten Hag felt this result - which should have been by a greater margin - capped off a “brilliant week” which saw them reach the FA Cup final and draw at Spurs.

The winning goal came in the 39th minute after Marcus Rashford’s shot was pushed out by Emi Martinez straight to Fernandes, whose strike took a deflection off Alex Moreno as it sped beyond the Villa goalkeeper.

United dominated the chances, with Casemiro’s curling effort striking the crossbar, and Rashford and Marcel Sabitzer going close.

Casemiro threatened again in the second half with a shot from distance that bent just wide.

Villa’s best chance came late on through Douglas Luiz. His first shot was blocked and his second was headed off the line by Victor Lindelof.

The win came against a backdrop of more anti-Glazer protests inside and outside Old Trafford.

A large group of United fans marched to the stadium while smoke from protestors' flares filled the air ahead of kick-off.

But there was strong backing from the stands for ten Hag’s side once the game got underway.

Afterwards, ten Hag brushed off questions about the protest, saying: “We felt really that the fans were behind us.

“We have to focus on being successful because that is what the fans expect - they rely on us, so we will focus on that.

“I’m sure, when we give performances like we do all season, the fans are behind us … there is a strong bond between the fans and the players.”

This was Villa’s first defeat since a 4-2 loss to Arsenal in mid-February, when they conceded twice in stoppage time.

Boss Unai Emery admitted he was frustrated, admitting they “could do better”.

They remain in a race with Tottenham, Liverpool and Brighton - who they all face before the end of the season - for European qualification.

Emery is aiming to take their push for Europe to the final game.

“We are going to play the last match against Brighton and if we get to this match still with the opportunity to be in Europe, it would be fantastic,” he added.

“But if we want to do it and want to have this opportunity, we have to win the matches we are also playing before then.”

MAN UTD: De Gea, Dalot, Shaw, Lindelof, Malacia, Eriksen (Fred, 76), Casemiro, Sabitzer (Maguire, 85), Sancho (Antony, 76), Fernandes, Rashford (Martial, 85)

Subs: Butland, Weghorst, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Williams.

ASTON VILLA: Martinez, A Young (Chambers, 64), Konsa, Mings, Moreno (Digne, 75), Dendoncker (Traore, 64), Luiz, McGinn, Buendia (Duran, 75), Ramsey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Revan, O'Reilly, K Young

Referee: Jarred Gillett

POTM: Bruno Fernandes

Match rating: 6/10