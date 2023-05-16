Candystripes turn on the style to leave Lilywhites reeling

Airtricity Premier Division

Derry City made it three wins in a row as they dominated Dundalk at the Brandywell.

Just days after beating Bohemians, the Candystripes produced their best home display of the season to see off Dundalk, who had been looking for their fifth successive victory.

City didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring with the first goal coming just 20 minutes in.

Darragh Leahy’s attempted clearance was charged down by Jordan McEneff and the ball spun into the air just outside the Lilywhites’ area, allowing Cian Kavanagh to pick out the midfielder running into space, and Derry’s top scorer had plenty of time to pick his spot as he drilled it low across Nathan Shepperd and into the net for his fifth goal of the season.

McEneff was City’s main threat throughout and he came so close to making it 2-0 early in the second-half when he got on the end of Ben Doherty’s inswinging corner, but his downward header was cleared off the line by the alert Paul Doyle.

That was the start of a good spell of pressure from the home side and they doubled their lead in spectacular fashion on the hour mark.

Michael Duffy’s corner was headed away, but only to Brandon Kavanagh, who brought the ball down, took it into his stride and drilled a superb left-footed effort arrowing past Shepperd and into the net.

It could well have been 3-0 just minutes later when Cian Kavanagh showed great strength to race through on goal but he was unable to finish, with the keeper coming off his line to charge down the striker’s shot.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ men almost gifted Dundalk a way back into the game with 15 minutes remaining when Cameron McJannet and Doherty miscued at the back, allowing substitute Cameron Elliott a free run on goal but, with time to pick his spot, he shot horribly over the crossbar.

Another big chance came and went for the away team just minutes later and, again, Derry were let off the hook when Ryan O’Kane’s cross found sub Pat Hoban unmarked, but the striker somehow headed wide from just a few yards out.

The visitors were made to pay for those missed chances when Adam O’Reilly went on an incredible 30-yard run through several challenges, all the way into the area, where he put a goal on a plate for Duffy, who simply had to tap the ball into an empty net and wrap things up.

DERRY: Maher, Boyce, McEleney (Coll 35), McJannet, Doherty, Diallo, O’Reilly, McEneff (Graydon 70), Kavanagh (Dummigan 70), Kavanagh (O’Neill 70), Duffy.

DUNDALK: Shepperd, Muller, Leahy (O’Kane 24), WIlliams; Davies, Lewis, Malley, Doyle (Kelly 68), Yli-Kokko (Hoban 68’), McCourt (Elliott 74), John Martin (Ward 74’).

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin).

Man of the match: Jordan McEneff

Match rating: 7/10