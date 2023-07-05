Championship and League One sides join the hunt for Northern Ireland star Craig Cathcart

Craig Cathcart left Watford after nine years at Vicarage Road

Ipswich Town and Reading are hoping to sign Northern Ireland defender Craig Cathcart.

The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving Watford after a nine-year stint at Vicarage Road.

Former Manchester United youngster Cathcart featured 29 times for the Hornets last season but is now ready for a new challenge after his contract expired.

Kiernan McKenna’s Town are keen on the seasoned performer who has racked up 390 appearances in the Premier League and Championship for Watford, Blackpool and Plymouth.

And the Belfast man could also be offered the chance to drop into League One and help Reading aim for an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

Northern Ireland youngster Charlie Lindsay, meanwhile, is hoping to earn a move to Derby County.