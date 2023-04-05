Chelsea’s sporting directors have briefed squad on club’s strategy

Chelsea players have been kept informed of the club’s plans (Nigel French/PA) — © Nigel French

Chelsea’s co-sporting directors have met with the players to explain the club’s strategy in their search for a new manager, according to interim boss Bruno Saltor.

Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart addressed the squad at the team’s Cobham training base on Monday to brief them on the circumstances surrounding Graham Potter’s removal and plans for the immediate future.

The pair are leading the recruitment process to find a replacement for Potter, who was sacked on Sunday after only 31 games in charge.

Saltor oversaw a goalless draw against Liverpool on Tuesday in what could be the first of a number of games in caretaker charge, with the club determined to undertake a more thorough approach to finding their next boss than previously.

It has been reported that former manager and club-record scorer Frank Lampard could be asked to step in until the end of the season, with possible complications surrounding the contract situation of one of the leading contenders Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich in March.

The PA news agency understands that another front-runner, ex-Spain coach Luis Enrique, flew into London on Wednesday to meet with club officials as the hunt for a permanent appointment began in earnest.

Saltor said that, in the meantime, the club are keen to keep the playing staff up to date with developments.

“They (Winstanley and Stewart) are trying to describe the situation, trying to be supportive with the players,” said Saltor. “It’s not an easy situation for anyone. What we need to do is just be together, communicate well. That’s what they tried.”

Saltor played a slightly altered system against Liverpool to the one used in the final games under Potter, with the returning N’Golo Kante coming into a central-midfield three alongside Mateo Kovacic and record signing Enzo Fernandez.

Kante, who played in only the final 33 minutes of Potter’s reign, lasted 70 minutes at Stamford Bridge on his first start since injuring his hamstring during a draw against Tottenham in August.

“It was a four-man midfield because Joao (Felix) was more of a 10,” said Saltor. “It looked more like a diamond. It’s something that we’ve been working on, we’re trying to understand the spaces.

“I thought the boys did really well. We had good possession, we had counter attacks. I think we affected the game well enough. It’s not been a massive change.

“About N’Golo, it’s a massive impact for the boys. You can see for the fans as well. He makes players around him even better.

“He’s coming back from an injury and our duty as coaches is to protect players. We’ve tried to protect him (that’s why he came off).”