Cherries picked off by young Gunners in Cup

On target: Arsenal’s striker Bukayo Saka (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the Gunners’ opening goal last night against Bournemouth

Arsenal's young stars came to the fore as they eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win away to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth.

Bukayo Saka (18) and Eddie Nketiah (20) both struck in the first half at the Vitality Stadium to secure the victory for Mikel Arteta's Gunners, who will make a return trip to the south coast for the fifth round having been drawn away to Portsmouth.

Sam Surridge scored deep into second half injury time to pull one back for Bournemouth, but Arsenal held on and are now unbeaten in their last six games.

However, the victory did come at a price as centre-back Shkodran Mustafi was stretchered off in the second half after colliding with his own goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez.

Last night's fifth round draw also threw up some intriguing ties, including a potential heavyweight clash between Liverpool and Chelsea, provided the Premier League leaders come through their fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town.

There could also be a reunion between Wayne Rooney and former side Manchester United, with Derby County in line to host the Red Devils if they defeat Northampton Town in their fourth round replay.