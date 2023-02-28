Children’s Commissioner unveils Irish FA’s safeguarding policy

Koulla Yiasouma, Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, launched the Irish FA's updated Safeguarding Policy and Procedures document along with James Thompson, Director of Foundation Development with the Irish FA Foundation, and Kevin Doyle, the association's Safeguarding Manager

The Irish Football Association has launched a new Safeguarding Policy document for all football clubs in Northern Ireland.

Safeguarding Children and Young People Policy and Procedures was unveiled by Koulla Yiasouma, Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, on her penultimate day in office.

The document is designed to help clubs protect their young players.

Yiasouma said: “As someone who has worked with children and young people in a paid and a voluntary capacity I recognise the importance of clear guidance, standards and procedures.

“Added to training and support, these procedures should make sure that everyone working in Irish FA-affiliated football clubs is confident in identifying and acting on concerns when a child may be at risk.

“This Safeguarding Policy and Procedures represents the practical implementation of the rights of children and young people to be protected from harm and to have their voices taken seriously.”

The Irish FA’s Safeguarding Manager Kevin Doyle said: “In order to meet the needs of all our young footballers we must understand that safeguarding is a responsibility shared by everyone providing opportunities for children and young people to participate in football affiliated to the Irish FA.

“It is anticipated that this updated policy will highlight the layers of responsibility from the Irish FA through to our affiliated bodies, leagues and clubs, and create a fun, safe and inclusive environment.

“We aim to ensure robust measures are in place to prevent harm within football and that our guidance, standards and expectations are clearly communicated to all those who volunteer their time to provide those opportunities, whether this is in a supportive, coaching or administrative capacity.

“We hope that this policy document will strengthen our safeguarding framework and continue to develop a positive culture for children and young people to enjoy their experience in football.”