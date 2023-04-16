Cian Kavanagh earns Derry a point from ding-dong duel with Dundalk

Derry City's Ben Doherty is congratulated by Cameron McJannet and Ryan Graydon after scoring his side's first goal — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Cian Kavanagh’s second-half header prevented Derry City from falling toa third successive League defeat in a dramatic game at Oriel Park.

Leading at half-time through Ben Doherty’s goal, the Candystripes collapsed after the break, conceding two goals in 60 seconds before Kavanagh responded.

Not even the return of Michael Duffy could inspire City to a win from there, with Dundalk playing the last eight minutes with 10 men following the dismissal of defender Wasiri Williams.

Derry almost got off to the perfect start when Doherty’s third minute corner was cleared to the edge of the area, where Sadou Diallo met it first time with a fiercely struck effort which rattled the crossbar.

A poor first-half ended in spectacular fashion when Derry took the lead with their first shot on target. A well-worked move ended with Ryan Graydon passing inside to Doherty, who looked up before curling the ball beyond Nathan Sheppard and into the net.

The game was turned on its head dramatically in the second- half, however, with two quickfire Lilywhites strikes.

Graydon gave away a needless free-kick on 70 minutes and Keith Ward’s delivery was headed into the net by Robbie Benson to equalise.

Home supporters were still celebrating when Derry inexplicably gave the ball away from their own kick-off and Johannes Yii-Kokko ran clean through to slot under Brian Maher.

The drama was far from finished, however, as the away side levelled to quieten the crowd again; Kavanagh looping a header over Sheppard to make it 2-2.

A frenetic end saw Dundalk reduced to 10 men when Williams received a straight red card for a two-footed lunge on substitute Ollie O’Neill and Derry came close to making their numerical advantage count when Duffy curled just past the post from 20 yards.

DUNDALK: Sheppard, Davies, Williams, Leahy, Muller, McCourt (Hoban 51), Sloggett (Yii-Kokko 38), Benson, Ward (O’Kane 85), Malley (Lewis 85), Martin (Tulloch 51).

DERRY:Maher, Boyce, McEleney, McJannet, Coll (Duffy 74), Diallo, O’Reilly, McEneff, Graydon (O’Neill 74), McGonigle (C Kavanagh 53), Doherty.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Dublin).

Man of the match:Keith Ward

Match rating:8/10.