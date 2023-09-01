Classy Derry City bury hoodoo and beat Dundalk to keep tabs on pacesetters

Dundalk 1 Derry City 3

Will Patching takes the acclaim of his team-mates as his double helped Derry City down Dundalk

Two goals from Will Patching helped Derry City pick up a rare win over Dundalk at Oriel Park.

The City talisman scored a goal in each half to secure what was only the second Candystripes’ win at Oriel in the past decade on a night of big statements in the Premier Division.

With Shamrock Rovers dominating Bohemians at Tallaght, City needed to respond at Oriel — and they did just that, but only thanks to some heroics from goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Dundalk should have led 10 minutes in when Daryl Horgan cleverly dummied a pass from Archie Davies into the path of Sam Durrant, who found himself through on goal coming in off the left wing. The youngster had time to take a touch, but his effort was then smothered by Maher, who gathered at the second attempt to save his team.

The home side looked sharp all over the pitch, with Davies in particular causing problems from right-back, and it was his cross which almost led to a Dundalk goal; the ball falling for Horgan, who volleyed perfectly at goal, only for Maher to save his team again.

The crucial moment in the first half came just three minutes before the break, and Paul McMullan was at the heart of it for City. The winger’s driving run saw him pick out Patching’s run through the heart of the Dundalk defence, and the midfielder showed great composure to hook the ball beyond Nathan Sheppard from close range to make it 1-0.

It should have been 2-0 before the break, when the brilliant McMullan drove the ball right across the face of goal, and Ben Doherty came in unmarked at the back post but sent his shot wide with the goal gaping.

City doubled their lead just 80 seconds into the second half to silence the crowd at Oriel Park.

Patching went through for a second time, and while he was denied by a brilliant stop from Sheppard, the ball fell for Doherty who smashed in his fifth goal of the season to put his team in control.

The City goal lived a charmed life in the second half, with Patrick Hoban and Johannes Yli-Kokko both hitting the woodwork, but the game was put beyond them on 77 minutes when Dan Kelly brought Patching down in the penalty area.

Patching picked himself up and calmly sent Sheppard the wrong way from the spot.

There was a late consolation for Dundalk with Hoban scoring from the spot deep into added-time, but it was too little, too late from the home side.

DUNDALK: Sheppard, Davies, Leahy, Kelly, Muller, Brownlie (Doyle 60), Yii-Kokko (Lewis 70’), Durrant (Benson 79), Malley (McCourt 60), Horgan, Hoban.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Doherty, McJannett, S McEleney, Coll, Patching, O’Reilly, Todd (McEneff 73), P McEleney (B Kavanagh 81), McMullan, Mullen (McGonigle 64).

Referee: Damien McGraith

Man of the Match: Brian Maher

Match rating: 7/10