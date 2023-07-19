Clear-cut chance has been missed to put Women’s World Cup in spotlight, say people of NI

Locals have their say as tournament set to kick off, with many unaware it was even on

England won the Euros last summer and will be hoping for world glory this year

The women’s football World Cup is back, but not everyone seems to know about it.

New Zealand take on Norway in the tournament opener tomorrow, with the USA favourites to retain the crown they won four years ago.

The Republic of Ireland face Australia tomorrow, while England play Haiti on Saturday.

Ireland’s other two fixtures are against Nigeria and Canada, but Vera Pauw’s side are massive outsiders, sitting at 250/1 with many bookmakers.

While Northern Ireland failed to qualify for the Australia and New Zealand-hosted tournament, local football fans are still keen to watch.

Matches will be broadcast live on BBC and ITV, as well as on streaming services ITVX and iPlayer.

Amy Leyton (19), from Ballyclare, thinks the advertising campaign has been lacking when compared to the men’s World Cup.

Amy Leyton

Dundrod girl Sophie-Jane Graham (16) added: “Every time I watch the women, I think they’re really high-standard games.

“I would watch both the men’s and the women’s football and find that the women are much more entertaining.”

Sophie-Jane Graham

Hollie Stitt (15) believes more girls will play the sport if there’s greater exposure.

“Whenever I was younger, I went to one of the Northern Ireland clubs for women,” she said.

“To be honest, there wasn’t many people there, but I think now there should be. Women’s football matters.”

Hollie Stitt

Meanwhile, Suzanne Marshall (25), from Portrush, is looking forward to taking in the action.

“I’m a women’s rugby player and seeing women on the big screen is great,” she said.

Suzanne Marshall

Duncan MacLure (20), from Keith in Scotland, said while he doesn’t watch women’s football, he recognises that it has become more popular in recent years.

He added that much of what he reads in the press and on social media about women’s football is negative.

“I have seen headlines about controversy surrounding it, the headlines about women asking for more pay,” he said.

Duncan MacLure

Duncan’s friend Yazmin McGurty (19), from Dundee, added that she did not know very much about the women’s World Cup.

Yazmin said: “I don’t think there’s been much exposure, considering it’s a World Cup.

“If you turn on Sky Sports News, it’s all men’s sport.”

Antrim-based 19-year-old Zara Lees added: “I think there was a lot of hype about the men’s World Cup. Even when there weren’t teams people felt strongly about, there was still a lot of excitement. However, for the women’s World Cup, I haven’t seen as much stuff about it.”

Zara Lees

Ebony Blakely (22), from Carrickfergus, said it is great to see women represented in sports that have traditionally been dominated by men.

“I feel it’s really important that women have that exposure in sports,” she said.

“Especially at the minute, because we see that men’s football takes in so much revenue. It’s important to support and promote women in sport.

“Sexism is rife in the sporting community and it’s very important for women to get that support.”

Ebony Blakely

Ebony agreed there had been a lack of exposure for the women’s World Cup, as well as female sport in general.

She noted: “I haven’t seen any adverts for the women’s World Cup. I don’t watch that much television, but I don’t hear people talking about it and I think it’s important to spread the word.”

Abigail Murphy (18), from Ballymena, said the women’s game was “cool” but has yet to see one advert for the World Cup.